Hailey Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz has been named the city’s new administrator, Mayor Martha Burke announced on Thursday.
Horowitz will take the reins from current City Administrator Heather Dawson, who announced her upcoming retirement on March 1.
Horowitz, who has served the city of Hailey as Community Development Director since January 2015, will begin her new position on April 1. She will work together with Dawson through May “as part of an orderly and seamless transition plan,” according to the city.
“I have always considered it important to ‘hire from within,’ and with Lisa’s experience and talent, we had the perfect candidate for the job,” Burke stated. “I look forward to working with Lisa in her new role with the city.”
As Hailey’s community development director, Horowitz has steered the city “into a period of high development activity,” made “great strides in workforce housing,” and “navigated complex annexations for Hailey with substantial open space protection,” according to Thursday’s press release.
Prior to her tenure with the city of Hailey, Horowitz served as Ketchum’s Community and Economic Development Director for seven years. In that role, she worked on reducing the scale of downtown buildings, adding hillside protections and completing a major comprehensive plan update.
“I have greatly enjoyed my local government service, and in particular my last eight years at the city of Hailey,” Horowitz stated Thursday. “As a long‐time Hailey resident, I am deeply committed to the well‐being of this community, and I look forward to serving in the capacity of City Administrator.
“Hailey is a special town and I am committed to working with our community to foster our great assets and lifestyle.”
The city of Hailey will formally bid farewell to Dawson on May 31. Dawson served for 14 years as Hailey City Administrator; before that, she served as the city’s clerk and treasurer for 18 years. ￼
