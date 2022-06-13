Hailey Mayor Martha Burke’s priorities heading into the fall will be to retain essential public services and staff, address workforce housing needs, continue progress on climate protection goals and increase funding to local partners, according to a memo dated June 10.
Burke will present the City Council on Monday with a draft fiscal 2023 general-fund budget of $9,149,588—about $1.2 million, or 16%, higher than the current year’s $7,915,326 budget.
According to Burke’s memo, Hailey’s proposed general-fund budget anticipates a 30% increase in local-option tax revenue starting this fall and a 20% increase in fee revenue, largely from building permit fees.
The city’s capital budget, which makes up the other main segment of the total budget, is scheduled for introduction on June 27. Public hearings on the total not-to-exceed budget will follow on Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26.
The city plans to use some of its recent revenue gains to increase fire and police department salaries and benefits by 9-12%, increase funding to the Chamber of Hailey by $19,750 and increase funding to Mountain Rides by $10,000.
Other proposed changes include a $350,000 increase in fire department operating expenses—which amounts to an approximate 33% increase over the same line item in the current budget—and a $292,000 increase in park operating expenses (56% increase).
The city also plans to set aside $50,000 for a new housing stipend program for employees facing housing hardships and an additional $28,000 for the streets department to spend on gasoline amid rising crude prices.
“We have had a strong year of revenues, programs, project development, care and upkeep of our city,” Burke stated. “While our revenue forecast reflects a continuation of economic growth, we are aware that rising interest rates and other national and international economic factors may also create economic uncertainty in 2023.”
Also listed on Monday's agenda is the third and final reading of an ordinance crafted by the Blaine County Housing Authority and the ARCH Community Housing Trust along with the city’s planning department to increase affordable housing stock.
The code change asks developers of planned-unit developments to reserve 10% of units for households making between 70% and 120% of Hailey’s area median income and reserve at least 30% of all units for full-time Blaine County residents in exchange for density bonuses starting at 25%.
To attend Monday's discussion remotely, dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133, or follow this link to watch online.
