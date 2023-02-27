Hailey Mayor Martha Burke has penned a letter to a U.S. Postal Service representative asking the federal agency to hire more mail carriers at the Hailey Post Office to allow the branch to return to normal delivery times.
“We are writing to express our support for the addition of reliable staff at the Hailey, Idaho Post Office … [W]e also wish to express our very real concerns over the continued lack of timely mail and package delivery,” Burke wrote to U.S. Postal Service Liaison Mary Ann Simpson on Feb. 17.
Unusual home-delivery delays were first reported in Hailey last fall. In October 2022, customers reported that packages were being delivered just once or twice per week and mail awaiting delivery was piling up in the back of the post office while employees were taking overtime shifts.
“Citizens are reaching out to us on a weekly basis regarding their mail service here in Hailey," Burke wrote to Simpson. "While some of these may be matters of convenience, we have some citizens who receive life-saving medications via U.S. mail."
The Idaho delegation—initially summoned by Burns, Sen. Ron Taylor and Rep. Jack Nelsen—stated in the joint letter that constituents had “been unable to receive consistent deliveries or even pick up their mail” from the post office and had been kept in the dark about their mail status for months.
“Like many other parts of the country, the Postal Service has experienced employee availability issues due to personnel shortages,” Simpson stated. “These shortages have led to inconsistent service. Moreover, an already tight labor market has complicated the hiring process, making it difficult to find and retain employees.”
Burke wrote to Simpson that she hoped for a commitment from "highest-level" USPS administrators to “expedite mail and package delivery in Hailey.”
“If there is any assistance that the City can provide, do not hesitate to call us,” she wrote.
The letter will go out Tuesday, Feb. 28, if it receives approval from the Hailey City Council on Monday evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
The USPS service was very dependable until Trump appointed Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General. It is no secret that his long goal is to drive the Post Office into the ground with the soul intent of privatizing it. Dejoy is a major Republican donor and has invested over $70 millions dollars in companies that compete with the Post Office. Before his appointment Dejoy had zero experience on postal operations.
About time.
Colo. mountain towns are plagued by post office delays as residents wait weeks for medication and retirement checks
communities near world-class ski resorts
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/colo-mountain-towns-are-plagued-post-office-delays-residents-wait-week-rcna72085
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In