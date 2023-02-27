Hailey Mayor Martha Burke has penned a letter to a U.S. Postal Service representative asking the federal agency to hire more mail carriers at the Hailey Post Office to allow the branch to return to normal delivery times.

“We are writing to express our support for the addition of reliable staff at the Hailey, Idaho Post Office … [W]e also wish to express our very real concerns over the continued lack of timely mail and package delivery,” Burke wrote to U.S. Postal Service Liaison Mary Ann Simpson on Feb. 17.

Unusual home-delivery delays were first reported in Hailey last fall. In October 2022, customers reported that packages were being delivered just once or twice per week and mail awaiting delivery was piling up in the back of the post office while employees were taking overtime shifts.

