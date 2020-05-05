The Hailey City Council solidified the city’s first stage of its COVID-19 recovery plan during a special council meeting Monday, using Idaho’s Stay Healthy Order as a foundation. Effective May 5 through May 15, the first stage loosens some restrictions from last month’s isolation order while emphasizing personal responsibility.
Currently, all of Hailey’s indoor city facilities remain closed to the public. Play equipment, pavilions and picnic tables, however, can be used by single households or day-care supervisors, and tennis courts are now open for singles and doubles matches only. Likewise, basketball courts are limited to four people at one time and playing fields are open for active sports, provided that residents use adequate social distancing. Public restrooms will remain closed to encourage short-term park use, the council decided after a lengthy debate on Monday.
“[Restrooms] are probably one of the worst places to go in terms of COVID spread, so I’d hold off on that,” Councilman Juan Martinez said prior to the decision.
Soccer coach Larry Schwartz said his teams could operate on the field without restrooms but would need to be aware of the change.
“We’d need to prepare for that to avoid any surprises,” he said.
Councilman Sam Linnet questioned why—according to the statewide Stay Healthy Order—public and private gatherings were discouraged until May 15, but youth activities were allowed to resume.
“I feel like there’s a disconnect there,” he said.
City Administrator Heather Dawson responded that youth-activity organizers need to submit operational plans identifying how team members will stay apart from one another. On Tuesday, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz confirmed that organizers need to submit their plans to parents of the youth, not the city.
In regard to the Hailey Skate Park, Police Chief Steve England said his department will continue to monitor the area for social-distancing violations. On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Hailey announced that the new Skate Park hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“No more than nine people can use the skate park at one time,” the city stated.
Other conversations on Monday centered around whether Hailey’s signature summer functions should be held this year. Those events include the Antique Market, Wood River Land Trust River Fest, Independence Day parade and fireworks, Sawtooth Rangers Days of the Old West Rodeo and Summer’s End festival.
Sawtooth Rangers treasurer Julie Flolo said the organization was still split on whether the rodeo—held since 1947—will go on.
“If we do have it, we will likely lose money,” she said.
Linnet said he didn’t feel comfortable with the River Fest and rodeo events being held, but a Fourth of July parade and fireworks could be feasible with strict social distancing measures. Council President Kaz Thea believed that only fireworks would be reasonable.
“As sad as it sounds, holding the other events will not help us crush the [COVID-19] curve,” she said.
The council will continue to deliberate which summer events should be held on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. Larger public issues—including construction guidelines and mask-wearing—will be also be discussed then, Dawson said.
