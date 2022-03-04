The Hailey City Council held its first discussion on how to divide the city’s $1.8 million share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding on Monday evening, agreeing that affordable housing and deferred maintenance projects would be top priorities.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed one year ago by President Joe Biden to provide increased support to essential workers, expand access to clean water and broadband internet and recover household, small-business and nonprofit revenue lost due to COVID-19.
Hailey received $900,000 in June 2021 and will receive the remaining half in June 2022, according to City Administrator Heather Dawson. Those funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024, Dawson said, and cannot go to property tax cuts, property acquisitions, pension fund deposits, paying off debts or settling lawsuits.
“This is intended to do new things for our community. It’s intended to replace items that might have been set aside or gone remiss during, or because of, COVID,” Dawson said. “It is not an easy task …. to launch [projects] into completion within this time frame that the Act gives us.”
The city’s Finance & Records Department compiled a preliminary ARPA spending plan focused on ten park, road, public-safety and maintenance projects that it believes would serve the city long-term.
“When we looked at what we could potentially use this money for, we were looking for almost shovel-ready projects, with the exception of the Town Square plaza redesign,” Dawson said. “This is a rudimentary, not firm, plan, illustrating a potential smattering of eligible funding uses.”
The plan accounts for a new snowblower ($400,000), chip seal work ($350,000), Town Center remodeling and construction ($320,000), a new pumper truck and other Fire Department equipment ($270,000), up to six new leased Police Department vehicles ($245,000), improvements to park pavilions and restrooms ($140,00), municipal campsite development and trailhead improvements ($100,000), park maintenance, turf improvements and lawn-mower robots ($60,000), website upgrades and in-person meeting room improvements ($50,000) and a new welcome sign for the chamber of commerce in Hailey ($12,000).
Jurisdictions differ in ARPA funding priorities
Hailey’s $1.8 million ARPA share was the second largest in the valley after Blaine County, which received $4.47 million. Ketchum received around $614,000; Bellevue, $528,000; Sun Valley, $320,000; and Carey, $139,000, with funding levels proportional to each city’s population.
While Bellevue and Sun Valley plan to allocate most ARPA funding to sewer and water line upgrades, Ketchum plans to focus more on affordable housing initiatives, Harry Griffith, executive director of Sun Valley Economic Development, told the Hailey City Council on Monday evening.
Blaine County, meanwhile, has pledged over $250,000 in ARPA funding to local nonprofits and is working to assist newly hired Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputies with their housing searches.
Griffith said the county has received over $1.5 million worth of grant requests from nonprofits through its online portal.
“These are big, big dollars,” he told the council. “This is something you need to keep your eyes on. It’s a historic moment.”
Councilmembers generally agreed on Monday that putting ARPA funds toward one-off snow removal, street repair and park improvement projects, such as new restrooms at Lions Park, could help free up other money in the city’s capital improvement plan.
“Ensuring that we take care of park and infrastructure issues and one-time expenses is important,” Councilman Sam Linnet said, noting an influx in users to the city’s green spaces during the pandemic.
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands said the city should take an inventory of its parks that do not have drinking fountains and taps with potable water and add those amenities using ARPA funding.
Other ideas floated on Monday included enacting a small-business grant program, as proposed by Councilwoman Kaz Thea; building more efficient water-delivery systems to agricultural fields south of Hailey to conserve water, as suggested by Mayor Martha Burke; and partnering with Idaho Power on solar initiatives.
“If there is an opportunity, we should be working closely with Idaho Power and [other cities] on ‘greening’ our infrastructure and jumpstarting our clean energy plans,” Thea said.
Linnet suggested that the city reach out to ARCH Housing Trust and Blaine County Housing Authority to “let them know that we have a pot of money that we could potentially use … to secure additional deed-restricted and affordable housing.”
“That would be at the top of my list,” he said.
All councilmembers agreed that partnering with both housing agencies would serve members of the community hardest-hit by COVID.
“We’re all nodding ‘yes’ to that [idea],” Burke said.
In a public comment session, Hailey resident Justin Blackstead expressed concern that some budget items did not fit the intent of the federal program.
“Some of the things that I saw on the [ARPA] budget could be things that we can cover with grants or savings, or by working with other NGOs,” he said. “I know some nonprofits are choosing not to bring a couple people on this year because they can’t find housing. Let’s really look at how we can lift up our nonprofits and make sure housing is taken care of before we take on deferred maintenance, equipment and somewhat vanity projects.” ￼
How about the completion of covered parking at the new development where Blaine Mannor was? That ended up getting scrubbed because of rising building costs. We should take care of those folks too!
flood and wildfire mitigation?
Of course the Plan uses 25% of the monies for projects that their constituents turned down (town square and campground). Only the chamber could spend $12,000 for a sign, let alone get it paid for by the City of Hailey. Any other chamber donors? These folks must go....
A blast wall at the south end of the airport has never materialized because it would require 200 feet of space. The airport has recently acquired property in that vicinity. Could the city partner with the airport to achieve the goal of reducing airport noise pollution?
