As of 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, the Hailey Public Library will resume some of its regular services, albeit under many health-conscious new restrictions.
Beginning this week, the library will be open Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will resume circulating materials while observing social distancing and sanitary protocols to limit the threat of coronavirus.
Patrons will be able to return items they have had checked out. Returns must go through the library’s outdoor book return drop box. From there, staff members in protective gear will be removing items and quarantining them from the rest of the collection for 72 hours before checking them in and reshelving them.
For the first time in well over a month, library patrons will also be able to check out items under a new system.
Patrons may place holds on items online or by phone. Within 24 hours, they should receive a notification that their items are ready for collection. Each hold will already be checked out to its respective patron, who may collect it from the library’s main entry foyer. Every item will be placed in an individual sterile bag before going out. Patrons must provide a photo I.D. or library card to collect materials and are strongly encouraged to wear masks and gloves when entering the library.
No one will be permitted beyond the main foyer, so patrons cannot, at this time, browse books on the shelf or access the library’s public computers or other facilities, but the hope is that these restrictions will allow the library to fulfill its mission in a safe and responsible fashion, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing regularly (the 2 p.m. closure means the rest of the day can be spent disinfecting the building and materials).
For now, the library is also not taking donations of materials.
“We’re really excited to be able to offer limited services now and hope to expand upon them through the rest of spring and into summer,” interim Director Laura Primrose said. “However, that’s all dependent upon the COVID-19 virus, and if we see an uptick in cases, we may have to backtrack and close down again. We really appreciate the community’s patience and support. We’re just as excited to offer our services as we know patrons are excited to check out our materials.”
As Primrose suggested, if the situation improves steadily, the library is prepared to roll out other services incrementally, but beyond May 1, dates for those steps are uncertain, and it is impossible to predict when the library will be able to resume normal operations.
“Let’s not think of it as a reopening. Let’s think of it as a reimagining,” Primrose said. “We need to think outside the box. The old protocols don’t work anymore and won’t work anymore. We have to reimagine what the situation can be here at the library, what we can provide, how we can serve, and we’re adapting all the time.”
She stressed the library’s continued commitment to serving the community and reiterated the organization’s appreciation of the public’s patience and support during these trying times.
All the while, the library has been channeling many of its resources into online offerings, including virtual book discussions and livestreamed lectures. Those will all continue and will likely be expanded upon in the coming weeks.
“We are really excited and feel really positive about this. We may have to tweak a few things here and there. Everyone’s learning,” Primrose said. “We’re preparing as best we can to serve the underserved.”
The Hailey Public Library will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until it is either able to expand upon those hours or has to roll them back. Either way, regular updates will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page and its website at haileypubliclibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In