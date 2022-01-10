Amid a post-holidays surge in COVID-19 cases, the Hailey City Council will vote today, Monday, Jan. 10, whether to extend its Sept. 14 emergency health order requiring masks in indoor public spaces.
The council will consider three options varying in stringency. It could allow the order to expire; advise that people wear masks without installing penalties for not wearing them, and request that businesses post mask signage provided by the city with recommendations based on new CDC guidelines; or, issue a new 90-day order "with changed elements" that could include penalties and new enforcement provisions, such as a requirement that businesses post city-issued mask signage.
Blaine County currently leads the state with the highest COVID-19 incidence rate at a weekly seven-day rolling average of 302.8 new cases per a theoretical 100,000 people, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Between Jan. 2-8, 488 cases were reported in the county.
Hailey's current emergency health order requires residents and visitors ages 5 and up to wear masks, face coverings or face shields in indoor public spaces and in outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible.
Exemptions apply to people spaced 6 or more feet apart outside, anyone eating or drinking at a food establishment, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and anyone undergoing a medical procedure involving the face.
To attend Monday's 5:30 p.m. meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
The city has adopted a new meeting policy, which states that the Hailey City Council meeting room at City Hall is open "only for members of the public who are unable to attend" the virtual meeting. Masks are required for anyone who attends in-person.
"[Attendees] may need to wait outside of the meeting room until it is time for them to give public comment," the city stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Quit playing this game Hailey and forget this silly mandate business that you can’t enforce and the people don’t comply with! You look week and inept.
According to “the experts”, anything less than properly worn N95 masks are useless against COVID. Even the liberal CNN is reporting it. “Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There's no place for them in light of Omicron.” https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/12/24/health/cloth-mask-omicron-variant-wellness/index.html
If you are going to extend the mandate, then it better require N95 or greater protection or it will be obvious this is purely a virtue signaling political stunt. And if you do require N95, good luck with that!
Let the good people of Hailey get on with their lives and protect themselves however they see fit.
We are now in year 3....This is no longer about science, or "flattening the curve", or anything other than power and control. Those in power have misled you and not done their jobs regulating the medical industrial complex over the last 3 years. The "vax" hasn't done anything but make big pharma tons of money. Just say no and trash your mask. Covid can be over if you want it. Want to be educated, listen to Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogans podcast. He breaks it all down and has the experience to back it. https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCsueX2bZdbEzRtKOCEyT?si=d9a6abb54f9245fa
The anti-vaxers are now raging about drinking your own urine to avoid getting Covid; gotta “loveit”!
So why is the mayor not wearing a mask?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In