The Hailey City Council and Mayor Martha Burke, right, will revisit the city’s mask order on Monday, Jan. 10. The virtual meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Amid a post-holidays surge in COVID-19 cases, the Hailey City Council will vote today, Monday, Jan. 10, whether to extend its Sept. 14 emergency health order requiring masks in indoor public spaces.

The council will consider three options varying in stringency. It could allow the order to expire; advise that people wear masks without installing penalties for not wearing them, and request that businesses post mask signage provided by the city with recommendations based on new CDC guidelines; or, issue a new 90-day order "with changed elements" that could include penalties and new enforcement provisions, such as a requirement that businesses post city-issued mask signage.

Blaine County currently leads the state with the highest COVID-19 incidence rate at a weekly seven-day rolling average of 302.8 new cases per a theoretical 100,000 people, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Between Jan. 2-8, 488 cases were reported in the county. 

Hailey's current emergency health order requires residents and visitors ages 5 and up to wear masks, face coverings or face shields in indoor public spaces and in outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible.

Exemptions apply to people spaced 6 or more feet apart outside, anyone eating or drinking at a food establishment, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and anyone undergoing a medical procedure involving the face.

To attend Monday's 5:30 p.m. meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.

The city has adopted a new meeting policy, which states that the Hailey City Council meeting room at City Hall is open "only for members of the public who are unable to attend" the virtual meeting. Masks are required for anyone who attends in-person.

"[Attendees] may need to wait outside of the meeting room until it is time for them to give public comment," the city stated. 

