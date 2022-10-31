The Hailey City Council passed the first reading of a new parking ordinance last week that could potentially help bring the Big Wood 4 Cinema back to life by reducing its parking lot footprint requirement, according to a theater representative.
The multiplex closed in August after nearly two decades of operation under Metropolitan Theatres Corp., which operates over a dozen theaters across the West, from Aspen, Colorado, to Santa Barbara, California.
According to civil engineer Samantha Stahlnecker, who spoke on Oct. 24 on behalf of property owner Latham Williams, the theater closure was prompted by years of stagnant box office sales, losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from on-demand streaming services such as Netflix.
Stahlnecker told the City Council that the Williams family was able to keep the movie theater business afloat by renting the premises for less-than-market rate, but box office sales did not increase enough to support a return to market-rate rent.
She added that ticket revenue brought in $470,000 for the theater in 2015, but declined in 2020 to less than $90,000 and had not recovered much past that in 2022.
"Unfortunately, the theater was not operating in a profitable manner in the past 10 years," Stahnlecker said. "That's why I'm here today."
Stahnlecker pointed out that the theater’s adjacent 80-space parking lot, also owned by the Williams family, had been underutilized throughout its operation. If developed into multifamily housing or office space, though, the new property could help subsidize theater operation costs, she said.
"The goal is to start taking steps to revive the movie theater and keep it as a cultural site to remain in our town for generations to come. Anybody who grew up here or has lived here 20 years really does have a connection to it—I remember when I saw 'Coach Carter' [in 2005]," she said.
Under current Hailey city code, movie theaters must offer one parking stall per 4.5 occupants. To meet that requirement, the Big Wood 4 theater agreed to provide 80 stalls in its adjacent parking lot in addition to some 40 street spaces on the city-right-of-way.
Since the theater closed, Williams has asked the city to pass an ordinance requiring only one parking stall per 1,000 square feet of gross building area. Under that new policy, the Big Wood Cinema would only need to retain about 11 parking spaces and could develop the rest of its parking lot, Stahlnecker said.
"We could use this lot to generate revenue in a different manner. [With more development], people may not drive as much," she said. "I think it's likely that people will find transportation alternatives."
The business-initiated parking ordinance proved popular with Council President Kaz Thea and Councilman Juan Martinez but less appealing for Councilwoman Heidi Husbands and Mayor Martha Burke, who argued that moviegoers—particularly older adults—needed spots to park in winter.
Husbands, the sole dissenter among council members, said the proposed 11 spaces would not be enough for potentially 500 moviegoers—the theater's capacity—and also had concerns about a parking shortage at the nearby Saddle Lofts project, which has proposed 28 apartments and 28 parking spots near the intersection of River Street and Empty Saddle Trail.
"We don't even have enough parking spots for that," she said.
Thea, however, said she gave a "thumbs-up" to reducing the theater's parking requirement.
"I do really believe that parking lots don't bring much value to the city," she said. "I buy into that. There's no revenue and no vitality."
Burke said she believed retaining parking lots was necessary for the "social wellbeing" of Hailey and noted the changing demographics of the city.
"If you step back look at what happens if you do not have parking, businesses do not do well," she said. "The older people get, the more they need parking fairly close to the shoveled sidewalk because they know that when it's icy, they will not heal quickly if they [fall]."
Martinez said he supported the ordinance because it would bring higher density to a section of the city that "already has good public transportation."
"This offers a chance to maybe get the theater back, but more than that, develop land that just sits empty and collects snow in the winter," he said.
The parking ordinance will return for a public hearing and its second reading on Nov. 14.
Because why would you want anyone from anywhere else to come to your theater? Parking is necessary. Not everyone lives in downtown Hailey and rides a bike. The Council is doing to Hailey what the government of Ketchum has done to their thriving metropolis. Where are the cars going to go in the winter when it’s a plow night…be careful, Hailey. You aren’t thinking long term.
Where are theater patrons supposed to park then? At Albertsons? Grocery Outlet?
Subsidize theater operation costs? $90k revenue for this size of building on main street? The writing is on the wall.
This entire building and lot space should be converted to the housing we desperately need. This is not a valley movie theater issue. People have stopped going to the movies worldwide. It is no longer a viable industry.
This ordinance sounds specific to the theatre. If passed wouldn`t many other businesses in Hailey want to do the same? Is this commonly called spot zoning?
How would this variance increase attendance at the theatre?
(Has this failed enterprise received Federal Pandemic Relief funding?)
