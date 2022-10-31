Big Wood 4 (copy)

Metropolitan Theaters’ BigWood 4 Cinema opened in Hailey on January 20, 2005. 

The Hailey City Council passed the first reading of a new parking ordinance last week that could potentially help bring the Big Wood 4 Cinema back to life by reducing its parking lot footprint requirement, according to a theater representative.

The multiplex closed in August after nearly two decades of operation under Metropolitan Theatres Corp., which operates over a dozen theaters across the West, from Aspen, Colorado, to Santa Barbara, California.

According to civil engineer Samantha Stahlnecker, who spoke on Oct. 24 on behalf of property owner Latham Williams, the theater closure was prompted by years of stagnant box office sales, losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from on-demand streaming services such as Netflix.

