The Hailey City Council on Monday unanimously voted to reinstate two longtime Planning and Zoning commissioners for three-year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2025, as recommended by Mayor Martha Burke.

Terms for the seats held by Chair Janet Fugate and Commissioner Dan Smith both expire at the end of this month.

Fugate, a former flight attendant, has served on the P&Z since 2011. After moving to Hailey in 1995, she coordinated the Parks Are Restored for Kids (PARK) volunteer group—responsible for building the play structure at Hop Porter Park—and cofounded the nonprofit Hailey Parks Foundation.

