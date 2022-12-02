The Hailey City Council on Monday unanimously voted to reinstate two longtime Planning and Zoning commissioners for three-year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2025, as recommended by Mayor Martha Burke.
Terms for the seats held by Chair Janet Fugate and Commissioner Dan Smith both expire at the end of this month.
Fugate, a former flight attendant, has served on the P&Z since 2011. After moving to Hailey in 1995, she coordinated the Parks Are Restored for Kids (PARK) volunteer group—responsible for building the play structure at Hop Porter Park—and cofounded the nonprofit Hailey Parks Foundation.
Fugate also served as an original appointee to the Hailey Parks & Lands Board in 2001, helping to write the master plan for city parks and trails; in 2006, she became the chair of the Parks & Lands Board and served in that capacity until 2015.
Dan Smith, a retired engineer, has served on the P&Z since 2014. He previously worked for the J. R. Simplot Company in various engineering and management positions in the Pocatello area. While living in Pocatello, he served on the Portneuf Greenway Foundation Board, the City of Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission and the board of the Gate City Rotary Club.
In the Wood River Valley—where Smith has lived since 1985—he has served on the board of directors for the Wood River Land Trust and the Hailey Rotary Club board.
Other Hailey P&Z commissioners include Sage Sauerbrey, whose term expires in December 2023, and Dustin Stone and Owen Scanlon, whose terms expire in December 2024. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In