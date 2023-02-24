Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
February 24, 2023
Tiny homes on wheels cost around $325 per square foot before upgrades, according to the National Organization of Alternative Housing. Robin Butler, the CEO of the organization, has provided insight to Hailey staff on how to regulate the units within city limits.
The Hailey City Council on Feb. 13 passed the first reading of an ordinance recognizing “tiny homes on wheels” as a legal type of backyard housing unit that could be parked in any of Hailey’s residential zoning districts.
The code change will need to pass two more council readings—on Feb. 27 and March 13—before going into the books as final, according to City Planner Cece Osborn.
Typically sided with stone, vinyl and wood, tiny homes on wheels, or “THOWS,” are semi-permanent yet portable homes between 100 and 400 square feet that have provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.
They are distinct from mobile homes and park-model RVs in a few ways. Unlike mobile homes, which are mass-produced in factories, tiny homes on wheels can be moved somewhat easily without a moving permit, and don’t need to follow stringent U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations.
And, unlike park-model RVs, they can be lived in on a full-time, year-round basis.
“The owner of The Meadows [RV Park] is adamant about distinguishing between [THOWs and RVs]—we, too, distinguish between the two,” Osborn said.
Osborn explained that city staff, along with stakeholders from Blaine County and the tiny-home industry, had been debating since December whether to define THOWs as a type of recreational vehicle. The group decided against that definition, she said, because the city of Hailey “is not prepared to allow year-round occupancy in any type of RV.”
Rather, the city is planning to treat THOWs as a subtype of accessory dwelling units, also known as “mother in law” apartments.
The tiny homes would connect to the municipal water and sewer system and be held to similar standards in terms of water and wastewater, Osborn said on Feb. 13.
“We are hoping that people will live in THOWs similarly to ADUs and on a permanent basis,” Osborn said.
In an email, Osborn said the tiny homes would be subject to building standards set forth by the National Organization of Alternative Housing. (Those, in turn, draw from standards from the American National Standards Institute, the National Fire Protection Association, National Electric Code, the International Residential Code, the American Wood Council and the Engineered Wood Association.)
“Many of these standards also apply to ADUs and other permanent structures, such as single-family homes or apartments,” she wrote.
City Attorney Chris Simms noted that tiny homes on wheels would be titled as personal property, meaning they couldn’t be sold as standalone, real property permanently affixed to land.
“The owners of these items could sell them as if they are motor vehicles, an RV or any other personal property,” Simms said.
Units would be regulated like ADUs
Accessory dwelling units have been allowed in old Hailey and the city’s General Residential district since 2003. Since then, they’ve appeared in a variety of formats, from detached guest houses and basement apartments in Woodside to above-garage lofts in China Gardens.
The units became legal only in Hailey’s Limited Residential zoning districts—which include neighborhoods like Northridge and Deerfield—after the council passed an ordinance in January 2021.
Community Development Director Robyn Davis said tiny homes on wheels would have to follow the same setback and parking standards that accessory dwelling units follow. Each tiny home would need to provide at least one off-street parking space, for example. The units would also need to be rented out long-term—31 days or more, she said.
Davis added that tiny homes would need to undergo city inspection to ensure snow load safety and proper insulation. Water supply lines would have to be protected with heat tape or heated cables, and the homes would have to be properly “skirted” with a panel or wall running around the base. The insulation requirements would be greater than what is required of the park-model RVs at The Meadows, Osborn noted.
Davis also said propane could be used for cooking, as long as the tank is smaller than 125 gallons.
Fire Chief Mike Baledge said most propane tanks bigger than 50 gallons would have to be a “permanent installation, as you see out in the rural areas with propane tanks sitting on the ground.”
“Most people that have tiny homes have places where they go to refill [smaller] propane tanks as needed,” Baledge told the council. “I don’t envision permanent tanks for these types of [units]. But those would have to be set up according to code.”
Davis said anyone interested in building a tiny home on wheels would need to go through a brief design review process with the city planning department and P&Z Chair Janet Fugate. Neighbors within a 300-foot radius of the planned tiny home would be able to comment on its design, she said.
Hailey resident Kris Wirth said he was confused about whether tiny homes would be metered separately from main homes. Public Works Director Brian Yeager responded that tiny homes’ energy use, water consumption and wastewater discharge would all be attributed to the primary user.
“There would be one account for the property, generally speaking,” he said.
Councilman Sam Linnet lauded the tiny-home ordinance for its potential to provide diverse, lower-cost housing options.
“I appreciate all of the thought that went into this,” he said. “The proposed standards help us manage tiny homes in a way that would protect adjacent property owners and doesn’t change the whole feel of neighborhoods, doesn’t create trailer parks or create public safety issues.
“This is a great first step.”
Councilwoman Kaz Thea pointed out that the units could also reduce electricity and gas costs and limit carbon emissions.
“[They] can be done more quickly and less expensively than building a whole ADU. It’s exciting,” she said. “I love these.” ￼
