Tiny home on wheels

Tiny homes on wheels cost around $325 per square foot before upgrades, according to the National Organization of Alternative Housing. Robin Butler, the CEO of the organization, has provided insight to Hailey staff on how to regulate the units within city limits.

 Courtesy National Organization of Alternative Housing

The Hailey City Council on Feb. 13 passed the first reading of an ordinance recognizing “tiny homes on wheels” as a legal type of backyard housing unit that could be parked in any of Hailey’s residential zoning districts.

The code change will need to pass two more council readings—on Feb. 27 and March 13—before going into the books as final, according to City Planner Cece Osborn.

Typically sided with stone, vinyl and wood, tiny homes on wheels, or “THOWS,” are semi-permanent yet portable homes between 100 and 400 square feet that have provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.

21-10-27 kaz Thea 1 Roland.jpg

ejones@mtexpress.com