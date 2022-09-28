Sweetwater Construction

Approximately 12% of Hailey’s housing units are currently deed- or rent-restricted, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz. Hailey City Council members said they hoped to work with the public and private sector to increase that percentage.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Hailey leaders on Monday considered a first set of recommendations from Mayor Martha Burke and the Community Development Department as to how they might invest $500,000 into the construction, acquisition and preservation of affordable housing stock.

The Hailey City Council previously approved the half-million-dollar commitment on Sept. 12 as part of the city’s $21.65 million 2022-2023 budget. The new fiscal year starts Saturday, Oct. 1.

The goal of Hailey’s draft “housing action plan” is to assist residents who have been priced out of the local housing market due to rent increases and other factors related to a mismatch between supply and demand, according to Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.

Housing in Hailey
Woodside construction

A backhoe works on a homesite in Woodside. Some 350 new housing units have been approved in Hailey in 2022.

