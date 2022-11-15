Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
November 15, 2022
While the Ketchum and Hailey City Councils have supported a roundabout at the Serenade Lane intersection south of Ketchum, the ITD has said that it will only move forward with a three-way stoplight at the location.
The Hailey City Council on Monday offered strong support for Ketchum leaders’ shared goal of constructing a roundabout at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Serenade Lane starting in 2025.
The roundabout concept had received strong support from Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, the Ketchum City Council and Sun Valley Co. since its introduction to the general public in 2020. However, in mid-October, the Idaho Transportation Department announced that ITD chief deputy Dan McElhinney—with backing from senior officials—had decided to move forward with a three-way stoplight at the Serenade Lane intersection this summer, as opposed to a roundabout.
Bradshaw had argued that a roundabout would be safer, strengthen the city’s sense of place and be less of an “eyesore” than a three-way intersection with raised traffic signals.
But according to the ITD, a three-way stoplight would route traffic west to the River Run base area of Bald Mountain and north into downtown Ketchum faster than a roundabout and would help create gaps in traffic during morning and afternoon peak travel periods. The department used an operational and safety analysis and 2047 traffic projections from consulting firm HDR Inc. to reach that conclusion.
The ITD also argued that a stoplight intersection would allow for a signal-protected left turn onto Serenade—further reducing vehicle buildup—and would allow safe pedestrian crossing.
A roundabout, on the other hand, would create confusion for drivers, would be difficult for large commercial trucks to get around and could infringe on Reinheimer Ranch property, the department has said.
On Monday, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said that the ITD’s argument that roundabouts were not favorable to truckers—based on an earlier meeting held between the ITD Senior Leadership Team and members of the Idaho trucking community—”just did not make sense.”
“One of the ITD’s primary arguments [against a roundabout] was that the truckers’ committee did not like roundabouts, and triple-haulers could not fit across them. We said to [the ITD], we do not have triple-haulers here in the Wood River Valley,” Horowitz said. “You can’t take a triple-haul load over Galena Summit. Nobody with a triple load is coming into Ketchum.
“We have given support to the city of Ketchum on the staff level. I can see why Ketchum was frustrated. I would be frustrated.”
Councilman Sam Linnet agreed.
“It would be nice not to see the ITD cave to small, special interests, and instead give our community what we’re advocating for—which is a roundabout,” he said. “It’s a transportation solution people have been working on for a long, long time.
“It’s not in our jurisdiction,” he said, “but to the extent we can, we should provide political support to the city and make some noise.”
Horowitz said she would bring up the issue at the upcoming winter Association of Idaho Resort Cities Caucus in Boise.
“Other resort cities throughout Idaho are looking at roundabouts. We could bring it to the attention of the ITD as a broader topic, that particularly in resort communities, roundabouts can be an aesthetically pleasing solution,” she said.
Council President Kaz Thea said she fully backed Ketchum’s stance.
“I like the idea of being a united front where we can,” Thea said. “We have been told in the past that ITD will, if a community comes to them with something that everyone is behind, adhere to some of those desires. But I haven’t seen a whole lot of that, honestly.”
Of course this was endorsed! There could not be a worse decision than to go forward with this - oh, except the median between Eastfork Rd and the bridge....
I travel through that intersection at least 10x per week, year round, turning onto Serenade Lane, turning out of Serenade Lane and going straight through on 75 and there is not a problem! Sure, you might have to wait a hot minute at the height of ski season or rush hour but so what? A round-a-bout will not solve this and will be a major problem, with only one reason being that people don't know how to use them.
I'm really curious, who are the drivers that think there is such a problem that they would resort to wanting this? Don't waste the money - please!
