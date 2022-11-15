Stoplight rendering (copy)

While the Ketchum and Hailey City Councils have supported a roundabout at the Serenade Lane intersection south of Ketchum, the ITD has said that it will only move forward with a three-way stoplight at the location.

 Graphic courtesy of ITD

The Hailey City Council on Monday offered strong support for Ketchum leaders’ shared goal of constructing a roundabout at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Serenade Lane starting in 2025.

The roundabout concept had received strong support from Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, the Ketchum City Council and Sun Valley Co. since its introduction to the general public in 2020. However, in mid-October, the Idaho Transportation Department announced that ITD chief deputy Dan McElhinney—with backing from senior officials—had decided to move forward with a three-way stoplight at the Serenade Lane intersection this summer, as opposed to a roundabout.

Bradshaw had argued that a roundabout would be safer, strengthen the city’s sense of place and be less of an “eyesore” than a three-way intersection with raised traffic signals.

Lisa Horowitz

