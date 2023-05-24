Tiny home Elm model

The “Elm” tiny-home model the city is looking at would cost $129,229, including delivery, according to a city staff report by City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.

 Courtesy Snake River Tiny Homes

The Hailey City Council—with the exception of Council President Kaz Thea—agreed on Monday to move forward with the purchase of a $149,230 tiny home on wheels from Snake River Tiny Homes, a tiny home dealership based in Rigby, Idaho.

The 350-square-foot unit would be considered an expansion of the Hailey Fire Department and parked to the west and behind the fire station, uphill from Hailey Elementary School. It would first be offered as a yearlong rental to city firefighters and next more broadly to local emergency-service workers, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said.

“The price point we’re thinking would be lower than 30% gross adjusted income,” she said.

