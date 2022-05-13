The Hailey City Council voted unanimously on Monday to implement a new building permit fee for developers who choose not to pre-wire new buildings for electric-vehicle charging stations and solar photovoltaic energy systems and offer rebates for those who do.
The new fee, called the “Hailey Clean Energy Deposit,” will tack on an automatic $1,200 for new single-‐family homes, townhomes, substantial remodels and accessory-dwelling units, $1,250 per 10,000 square feet for new mixed‐-use or commercial developments and $1,250 per 20 units for new multi‐family developments.
Developers who voluntarily install wiring infrastructure for electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations and solar photovoltaic energy systems, however, will receive rebates in the same amounts, effectively cancelling out the fee increase.
According to a memo from Hailey’s Community Development Department, the city previously considered making solar and EV-charging wiring mandatory, but felt a voluntary compliance option would be more successful.
“The rationale of the addition of this fee is to encourage developers to install the wiring infrastructure for electric-vehicle charging and solar energy systems in new developments, as well as to avoid the costs associated with retrofitting structures,” the department stated. “The city hopes to encourage the expansion of the electric vehicle and solar energy market in Hailey to achieve its Clean Energy Goal of 2045 and create a heathier community for us all.”
The council passed both the clean-energy deposit fee and rebate program through separate ordinances on Monday, following public hearings in April and May.
Hailey resident Joan Davies spoke in favor of both ordinances in a public-comment session.
“Approximately four and a half years ago, I installed 16 solar panels on my house. I would like to report that it has worked beautifully for me and I am a very satisfied customer,” she said Monday. The panels are now paid for, Davies said, adding that she also receives a monthly subsidy from Idaho Power.
“It’s the best thing we can do,” she said, “and it makes me feel good.” ￼
Amount seems biased against single family homes.
