The city of Hailey has hired a Boise-based firm to process applications from employees seeking rent relief and determine whether they are eligible for its new $50,000 rent stipend program.
The Housing Company will serve as a third-party administrator for Hailey’s “Housing Assistance Policy” program, which was approved as part of the city’s adopted fiscal 2023 budget and is on track to launch in January.
The program was developed in October to incentivize employees to live within city limits by reimbursing those with Hailey addresses up to $400 per month. (Hailey employees living within Blaine County may be able to receive up to $300 per month, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said.)
According to a memorandum of understanding between the company and city—approved by the City Council on Nov. 14—The Housing Company will charge the city $200 for each initial application and $200 to assess each applicant’s housing burden.
Housing burden will be determined by comparing employees’ annual income with their monthly rent, rental insurance, utility, health insurance and childcare costs. The stipend program could function like a lottery if too many employees express interest, according to Horowitz.
“It is not known at this time how many of the city’s 56 employees might apply. If 20% applied, the annual cost would be $4,400, which is funded out of the $50,000 allocated in the adopted budget,” the city stated. “Staff hopes to open the application period to eligible city staff in December, with qualified employees receiving the compensation in January.”
The city of Sun Valley has had a similar fund in place for several years to assist about 15% of total employees—both renters and homeowners—with rent and mortgage costs.
City outsources short-term rental research
The Hailey City Council also agreed to a deal with Denver-based Granicus Host Compliance Software to keep tabs on short term-rental activity within the city.
City staff members have historically spent considerable time reviewing web ads for short-term rentals on vacation homestay platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO, then proceeding through a multi-step process to track down vacation rental owners and ensure they are paying local option taxes to the city and have a valid local-option sales tax permit.
Under the new agreement with Granicus, however, the company will take on all this research for $5,000 per year. ￼
