The city of Hailey has hired a Boise-based firm to process applications from employees seeking rent relief and determine whether they are eligible for its new $50,000 rent stipend program.

The Housing Company will serve as a third-party administrator for Hailey’s “Housing Assistance Policy” program, which was approved as part of the city’s adopted fiscal 2023 budget and is on track to launch in January.

The program was developed in October to incentivize employees to live within city limits by reimbursing those with Hailey addresses up to $400 per month. (Hailey employees living within Blaine County may be able to receive up to $300 per month, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said.)

