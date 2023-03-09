The city of Hailey will move ahead with two new pathway projects this spring after receiving City Council clearance on two bids and a $164,000 grant from Idaho’s Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
B & G Dirtworks has been hired for the $282,000 “McKercher Pathway” project, which involves filling a missing link and creating a safe connection between River Street and Main Street on the south side of McKercher Boulevard.
Intermountain Construction has been hired to complete the $564,000 “Croy to Quigley" bike and pedestrian path, which will connect the Wood River Trail System between Fifth and Sixth Avenues to Quigley Drive.
The connection will allow users to continue on the bike path from Sunbeam Subdivision to Curtis Park, the Quigley trail system and Old Cutters Subdivision.
The project was funded in 2022 with a federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant of $400,000.
According to a press release from the city, the Croy-Quigley project was “in danger of cancellation” because Intermountain’s bid exceeded grant funds by $163,888 and the city received no other bids from contractors, even after advertising the projects for a month and sending it to 11 contractors.
“Hailey, like other municipalities, has struggled to complete public works projects due to limited contractor and supply chain issues,” the city stated on March 1. “After hearing of the construction funding shortfall, Idaho Local Highway Technical Assistance Council offered the city a one-time increase to fund the gap.”
Hailey Mayor Martha Burke said she was “thrilled” that LHTAC stepped in.
“Pathway completion is one of our top goals," she stated. "It is through partnerships such as this that we bring quality-of-life amenities to our community and make it safe to walk and bike around Hailey."
$282,000 for a pathway between Main and River streets? Is it paved with gold bricks?
