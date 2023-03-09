Papoose Club Nordic Cup (copy)

Quigley Nordic track in Hailey on Sunday, Feb. 12. The city is hoping to connect the Wood River Trail System between Fifth and Sixth Avenues to Quigley Canyon.

The city of Hailey will move ahead with two new pathway projects this spring after receiving City Council clearance on two bids and a $164,000 grant from Idaho’s Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.

B & G Dirtworks has been hired for the $282,000 “McKercher Pathway” project, which involves filling a missing link and creating a safe connection between River Street and Main Street on the south side of McKercher Boulevard.

Intermountain Construction has been hired to complete the $564,000 “Croy to Quigley" bike and pedestrian path, which will connect the Wood River Trail System between Fifth and Sixth Avenues to Quigley Drive.

