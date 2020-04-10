With Hailey’s Public Health Emergency Order set to expire on Sunday, city council members convened over the web Thursday and Friday and voted 3-1 to extend the order following a lengthy debate.
The city’s emergency order—now in place until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19—expands upon the statewide self-isolation order issued by the Department of Health and Welfare on March 25, instituting additional bans on construction and non-essential travel. The state's order is currently set to expire on Wednesday, April 15.
Most of Thursday and Friday’s deliberations focused on whether the city should re-open commercial and residential construction on Monday, a date many contractors had been eyeing since the ban went into effect on March 30.
“I don’t think we’re ready to put our construction workers and landscapers back to work—we just don’t have enough scientific data,” Mayor Martha Burke said after the vote. “This decision has been exhaustive and so terribly hard, but I’m not prepared to take that step.”
One option presented to council members on Thursday was a “soft opening” of construction and landscaping activities, meaning projects could continue under close watch of the city. That might have included regulations requiring hand-sanitizer stations, taking workers’ temperatures, banning carpooling and mandating that workers bring their own lunches rather than buying take-out. Penalties were an option, too—the city could issue stop-work orders for noncompliant work sites, and the Hailey Police Department could issue fines of over $300.
But all of those measures were simply not enough to slow the spread of COVID-19, Burke and council members Sam Linnet, Heidi Husbands and Juan Martinez said.
“The overarching reason we put a hiatus on landscaping and construction was to prevent those who live outside of Blaine County from coming to work, entering a COVID-19 hotbed and taking the virus home to their families,” Burke said. “It wasn’t just to slow our curve here. It was to take pressure off Twin Falls’ and Boise’s hospitals. It isn’t right to contaminate our neighbors.”
Linnet agreed.
“The current order, from all accounts, seems like it is doing what it is intended to do—slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “I understand everyone here is trying to do their best with social distancing. But good intentions or character isn’t enough to trump the lack of knowledge we have about this virus.”
Council President Kaz Thea—the lone dissenter in the vote—argued that construction should re-open Monday under the condition that contractors enforce precautionary measures, like hand washing and mask-wearing.
“It’s in the best interest of contract and trades groups to be their own best stewards,” she said. “If they don’t practice [COVID-19] regulations, their employees will contract the virus and that’ll look bad.”
Thank you Kaz!!
There seems to be a misconception that shutting down, distancing and isolating are "saving" people from this virus. That seems somewhat impossible in a town, state, country with open borders. This virus will continue to bounce around the world, town by town, country by country until there is a vaccine for it. The idea of "flattening the curve" is not to have fewer people contract the virus (an impossibility, it would seem), but rather to spread out infections on the timeline, to avoid overburdening our medical system. This is the life saving part, as overcrowded hospitals mean people will die that might not have. In Idaho, we have far underfoot this target. Our hospitals have quite a bit of extra capacity, meaning we have postponed the physical pain and prolonged the economic pain unnecessarily. I'm just curious - how many on the city council have seen their livelihoods decimated from this so far? Thanks for trying, Kaz.
You had me at 'That seems somewhat impossible in a town, state, country with open borders.' But then, if we follow your subsequent thoughts to their logical end, we must all eventually get the virus; was that your point? No, we don't have to. We don't all get the flu every year, and even if we did, there will be many more new strains. But if we all get infected, and some die due to age or other underlying reasons, that's just the price we must accept for 'herd immunity'? Did I get that right?
Avoiding having more cases of cv19 is the intention of the limitations imposed. It has saved lives already and will save other lives too. Your attitude about the health care system not being maxed out so therefore we should incur more cases is ridiculous. You must know full well there isn't enough PPE, tests, and other desperately needed medical supplies necessary to care for those that are sick now. Our health care workers don't need ANY additional burdens either. (Are you supplying the workers w ppe so they can be safe on the jobs and health care when they get sick?)
The intention to trade illness and more deaths for some short term financial return is disgusting, and morally bankrupt. Any early release of the sanctions puts our community and the communities where the workers live right in harms way.
Against TG, this is not about a short term gain. A serious economic recession, if not full blown depression is in the making. The trillions in spending by the government is adding to an already crippling deficit. We are about to tank the strongest economy this country has ever seen. Then we will see some real suffering.
Right on Kaz.
Dam* the torpedoes, full speed ahead??
The cities should lead by example, why are park employees working? In fact they should lay-off all non essential workers. With a down economy, no permits and a huge drop in lot tax cities are going to struggle financially to provide essential services.
How could you let construction/landscape workers travel and work , but no one else (Kaz)?
People's lives are at stake here. It's not a matter of looking good or looking bad. What a dope.
Kaz Thea is a clueless Joke . Just ask everyone from the Farmers Market. Blake, you just do not get it at all !
Why would say that about someone who is trying to contribute to our community. No wonder you are hiding behind an alias.
Wow , you really do not get it at all do you Blake . How did you make it this far ? My allies has nothing to do with it. Have you ever been sick ? I lost a friend to this virus, and know many people in this valley whom have suffered also . And for you, its all about the economy. Well, mister, I have to work also, but I play by the rules, and its not about me, its about staying safe. Do you get that at all Blake ? We will bounce back, just give it more time. Kaz is a control freak, which is why she is making her choice to expose workers to this scary virus. Not cool man !
Once again Kaz Thea has shown us why she is the council president. She is very intelligent and well informed. The other council members should listen to her. If all of rules for construction that the county has compiled are followed there is no reason to continue the shutdown
