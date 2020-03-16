On Monday evening, Hailey City Hall joined the Hailey Police Department, Hailey Fire Department, Hailey Public Works Facilities and Hailey Public Library to lock its doors to the public.
Employees at the aforementioned departments will continue to work, however, and can be reached by phone between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“Appointments may be scheduled when business cannot be conducted electronically or by phone," a city press release stated.
City employees will be working staggered shifts, increasing distance between coworkers and working from home as precautionary measures, according to City Administrator Heather Dawson.
Emergency response services and garbage pickup will continue uninterrupted in Hailey, and community water and wastewater systems will continue to be maintained, the release said.
The city is urging residents not to use toilet paper substitutes, however.
“Residents are encouraged not to put foreign objects, pharmaceuticals or non-degradable papers into their drains and toilets,” the release said.
Other departmental changes announced on Monday are as follows:
- Hailey's parks will remain open, but congregants cannot gather in groups of more than 10 people. This includes the Hailey Skatepark, where parent liaisons will help monitor park usage.
- While Hailey Public Library programs have been canceled, staff will continue to assist patrons by phone at 208-788-2036.
- Building, land-use, fence and sign permits as well as business licenses will continue to be issued by Community Development staff, but projects anticipated to generate "large public hearings" may be delayed. Permit applications or related forms may be delivered to City Hall via the west entrance dropbox or submitted electronically to department staff, and documents can be returned to customers via email or appointment.
- Water and sewer payments can be made online at https://www.haileycityhall.org/billpay, via phone or by dropping a check or money order into the City Hall dropbox. For assistance with online payments, call 800-766-2350.
