Development permits and local-option tourist taxes were at the highest levels ever seen in the city of Hailey last fall, bringing in unbudgeted revenue that the City Council will have the option to divvy out to several proposed infrastructure and capital-improvement projects starting this spring.
Hailey’s general fund—which consists of an operations fund and capital fund—is subsidized by property taxes, state taxes and local-option taxes as well as building permit fees, development impact fees, franchise fees, inspection fees and fines.
At the end of 2021, the city’s general operating fund saw a budget surplus of about $1.9 million, spurred mainly by robust local-option taxes, development impact fees, annexation fees and sidewalk and park in-lieu fees.
According to City Administrator Heather Dawson, the city has a “standing policy” that whenever its general operating fund has a surplus at the end of the year—that is to say, more revenue than expenses—one-quarter of the surplus money must stay in the operating fund, and the rest can be moved over to the capital fund to pay for infrastructure projects.
At the end of 2021, the general capital fund had a starting balance of about $478,000, Dawson said.
“The first thing we do with that unencumbered, or unassigned and available, surplus is we tie a portion of that money to the general operating fund and retain it there for any unexpected elements,” she explained. “Anything above that [percentage], we will roll over into the capital fund for future capital needs. This year we hit a new mark with our surplus.”
With a majority of the $1.9 million surplus now deposited into the capital projects fund—and with more than $3.5 million in federal transportation grants on the way—the city should have nearly $6 million at its disposal in the next few years to allocate to capital improvement projects, Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager said.
Dawson said the Hailey City Council is due to review the city’s full, $19 million list of potential capital improvement projects on March 14. This Monday, Feb. 28, council members will specifically look at design and construction options for the city’s new Town Square, she said.
According to a Feb. 14 draft spreadsheet that Yeager shared with the Express, infrastructure projects and equipment acquisitions that the council could approve include the following:
- $2.3 million worth of improvements at six key intersections with state Highway 75: Cedar/Broadford, Maple, Airport Way, Fox Acres, Bullion, Myrtle and Elm streets
- $1.5 million to acquire land for a municipal campground
- $1.4 million to build a new Town Center plaza and remodel the Town Center West building
- $1 million to acquire the National Guard Armory Building (Hailey Police Department building) and surrounding parcel
- $835,000 to build a municipal campground
- $810,000 to upgrade snow equipment
- $600,000 to build a new “intermediate” skate/scooter park or pump park
- $364,000 to upgrade meeting space and windows at Hailey City Hall
- $350,000 for general play structure improvements
- $250,000 for road and parking improvements at Blaine Manor
- $200,000 to reconstruct the curve at the 8th & Bullion intersection
- $180,000 to relocate 8th street further west between Bullion & Croy and build a new pathway
- $150,000 for new restrooms and road and parking improvements at Lions Park
- $100,000 to install solar panels on the Hailey Public Library rooftop
- $100,000 to build a salt storage shed
- $75,000 for updates to the city’s comprehensive plan, strategic housing plan, bike-ped master plan and transportation plan
The city has already set aside funding for the following projects, according to the spreadsheet:
- A series of upgrades to River Street ($4.8 million total)
- A new pathway along East Croy St. ($530,000)
- A remodel of Balmoral Novice Scooter Park ($230,000)
- A new path in the Wertheimer Park area ($200,000)
- The purchase of a sanding truck and snow blower attachment ($170,000)
- A remodel of Heagle Park Pavilion ($80,000)
- General sidewalk maintenance ($67,000)
- Public art maintenance and contributions ($53,000)
- Airport Way reconstruction ($50,000)
- A sidewalk along West Elk St. ($28,000)
- Skate park concrete rehabilitation ($25,000) ￼￼
Difficult to keep track of all this. There is no budget later than 2020'2021 on the City's website, unless possibly one wants to trial and error through meeting agendas and minutes.
"$1.4 million to build a new Town Center plaza and remodel the Town Center West building" This will be a no bid, no design competition going to that incompetent landscaping company who propose the AstroTurf hole in the ground. Just wait.
The Chamber`s Campground and Town Square= $3,735,000.00
$500 per each and every Hailey resident.
Copy and Print = another $900,000 (off budget)
