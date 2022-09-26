Sweetwater Community’s original “Block 2” 116-unit expansion plan was approved by the P&Z in December 2019 and has since increased to 137 units. The forthcoming “Block 3” and “Block 5” buildouts should add some 200 additional units to the north and south.
The Hailey City Council will begin deliberations tonight, Monday, Sept. 26, on how best to spend the city’s recent $500,000 set aside in its budget for the development and acquisition of deed-restricted housing.
The financial commitment was approved on Sept. 12 as part Hailey’s new $21.65 million 2022-2023 budget. Its purpose is to assist those priced out of the market, struggling to find available units or struggling with rent.
According to the city, a new housing action plan could include the following steps:
• Adopting an official “Housing Policy Statement” outlining housing goals.
• Buying one to two deed-restricted townhome units on River Street at approximately $375,000 each and earmarking the units for Hailey City employees.
• Adopting a “Housing Assistance Policy” for city employees, which would include a $50,000 stipend for rent.
• Purchasing a “Housing E-Note,” or a 10-year, approximately $120,000-$150,000 bond giving the city first rights to place its employees in 2- and 3-bedroom rental units.
• Contributing $25,000 to the “Lease to Locals” pilot program led by the city of Ketchum, which would pair homeowners with potential tenants by offering cash incentives to rent their homes.
According to a city memo, Mayor Martha Burke is recommending that the council wait until January 2023 to decide whether to buy the River Street townhome units, which would be offered at 100% of area median income.
The remaining ten non-deed-restricted townhome units are selling between $749,000 and $829,000, according to the development’s website.
Other deed-restricted units in Hailey’s construction pipeline include 12 units at the forthcoming 104-unit Lido Apartments development, which would be offered at 100% area median income.
Eight cottage units at Sunbeam Subdivision may also be capped at 140% of area median income or less, according to the city.
Sweetwater expansion, zoning change also on agenda
The council will also review a preliminary plat application from Utah-based developer Kilgore Properties that would initiate the second phase of construction on a 137-unit expansion of Woodside’s Sweetwater Community.
The application asks to build 80 more units and accompanying infrastructure at the “Block 2” expansion site along state Highway 75.
As of February, around 85 townhome and duplex units had been fully completed around three sides of Sweetwater Park.
Five ten-unit buildings between Maple Leaf Drive and Countryside Boulevard and seven live-work units on the corner of Countryside and Shenandoah—a total of 57 units—are now under construction as part of the first phase of “Block 2.”
The eight ten-unit buildings proposed in the second leg of the “Block 2” buildout would share the same flat roof design and color palette as the five 10-unit buildings.
The “Block 2” buildout will be followed by similarly scaled “Block 3” and “Block 5” buildouts in the coming years, according to the developer.
Also listed on Monday's agenda is the third and final reading of an ordinance that would expand the city’s higher-density Downtown Residential Overlay district, or “DRO,” from Main Street one block east to First Avenue.
The rezone in question concerns a 0.33-acre lot in northern Hailey at 525 N. First Ave., directly across from Myrtle Street.
The code change would keep the current underlying general residential zoning district intact but add the Downtown Residential Overlay, an additional zoning layer created by the Hailey City Council in 2018 to incentivize higher-density development.
The rezone request to extend the downtown overlay to the 525 N. First Ave. lot came from property owner “525, LLC,” which owns four residential units at that location and is looking to redevelop the property into higher-density multifamily housing in the future.
