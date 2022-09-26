Sweetwater Construction

Construction on the Sweetwater Community in south Hailey.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey City Council will begin deliberations tonight, Monday, Sept. 26, on how best to spend the city’s recent $500,000 set aside in its budget for the development and acquisition of deed-restricted housing.

The financial commitment was approved on Sept. 12 as part Hailey’s new $21.65 million 2022-2023 budget. Its purpose is to assist those priced out of the market, struggling to find available units or struggling with rent.

According to the city, a new housing action plan could include the following steps:

Housing in Hailey

The Saddle Lofts project, approved by the P&Z in February, will offer 27 deed-restricted units on the corner of Empty Saddle Trail and River Street south of Albertsons.
Sweetwater map

Sweetwater Community’s original “Block 2” 116-unit expansion plan was approved by the P&Z in December 2019 and has since increased to 137 units. The forthcoming “Block 3” and “Block 5” buildouts should add some 200 additional units to the north and south.

