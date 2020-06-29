The Hailey City Council will discuss a joint mask-wearing resolution in a 4:30 p.m. special meeting on Tuesday, June 30.
The proposed resolution—also being discussed this week by Blaine County and the cities of Bellevue, Ketchum and Sun Valley—requests the use of “face coverings in public spaces, except outdoors when six-foot physical distances can be maintained, or in situations where masks are not possible.”
Those who wish to comment on the resolution can do so. A public hearing concerning Hailey’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget, which will take public comment, is also on Tuesday’s agenda.
According to the draft 2021 budget, significant cuts are proposed across the board due to shrinking general fund and local-option tax revenues.
“We estimate a reduced budget due to recession and have prepared general fund budgets down 20 percent over last year,” the draft budget states.
The city has also proposed a 3 percent property tax increase, a 25 percent reduction in contracts to outside parties—including Hailey Ice, Mountain Rides, The Senior Connection and The Chamber—and the elimination of one police command staff position, among several other changes.
To view Mayor Martha Burke’s recommended FY 2021 budget, visit tinyurl.com/ydhkpsaf. Tomorrow’s meeting can be accessed by either visiting https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dialing 872-240-3311 and entering access code 543-667-133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
Raising taxes the maximum amount on your constituents during this crisis shows exactly how out council is a bunch of elitists. How about trying to help your citizens during these difficult times. Scrap your pay raise!
Totally redic. Increase taxes and salaries of City employees and cut all fire salaries significantly. Keeping the sustainability coordinator position is a joke- salary 2.5 times what is was in 2019. Look at the actual numbers - get a clue Council.
Resolution = Shaming
Martha cant wait to raise our taxes to be like Ketchum and SV. All for nothing. She should follow Trumps lead and donate her salary, not force us to pay even more.
DO NOT TAX US ANY MORE! We already have the highest taxes in Idaho. They want to waste our money on progressive programs and then ask for more cause they dont know how to be responsible and prioritize. Martha Burke needs to be thrown out of town
Not true about “we already have the highest taxes in the state”. Do your research. I do agree they are too high.
mask---- the american burka---think about it.
american Burke"s ahhh. :)
cuts always seem to be for essential needs....prob saving money for some "urban developer"s college dreams come true"....keep mtn rides as an ESSENTIAL and the senior connection as well...this town of Hailey is losing its vital signs FAST....send some decent help that doesn't consider politics a job STAT !!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In