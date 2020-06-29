The Hailey City Council will discuss a joint mask-wearing resolution in a 4:30 p.m. special meeting on Tuesday, June 30.

The proposed resolution—also being discussed this week by Blaine County and the cities of Bellevue, Ketchum and Sun Valley—requests the use of “face coverings in public spaces, except outdoors when six-foot physical distances can be maintained, or in situations where masks are not possible.”

Those who wish to comment on the resolution can do so. A public hearing concerning Hailey’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget, which will take public comment, is also on Tuesday’s agenda.

According to the draft 2021 budget, significant cuts are proposed across the board due to shrinking general fund and local-option tax revenues.

“We estimate a reduced budget due to recession and have prepared general fund budgets down 20 percent over last year,” the draft budget states.

The city has also proposed a 3 percent property tax increase, a 25 percent reduction in contracts to outside parties—including Hailey Ice, Mountain Rides, The Senior Connection and The Chamber—and the elimination of one police command staff position, among several other changes.

To view Mayor Martha Burke’s recommended FY 2021 budget, visit tinyurl.com/ydhkpsaf. Tomorrow’s meeting can be accessed by either visiting https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dialing 872-240-3311 and entering access code 543-667-133.

