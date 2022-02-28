The Hailey City Council will discuss how to spend the city’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding during a public hearing tonight, Monday, Feb. 28.
Hailey received $900,000 in June 2021 and will receive the remaining balance in June 2022 for a total share of $1.8 million, according to a city staff report.
The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, was signed in March 2021 by President Joe Biden to provide increased support to essential workers, expand access to broadband internet and replace household, small-business and nonprofit revenue lost due to COVID-19.
The council's discussion will follow a presentation from Sun Valley Economic Development executive director Harry Griffith outlining how ARPA funds can be used.
According to a city staff report, the federal relief program “offers a lot of discretion where the funds can be spent" and encourages recipients to “advance shared interests and promote equitable delivery and especially opportunities to underserved communities and communities of color."
The council will make a formal budget amendment in March reflecting the additional $1.8 million in funding. Funds must be spent by December 31, 2026.
The city's proposed ARPA budget is as follows:
• New snowblower: $400,000
• Chip seal work: $350,000
• Town Center interior and exterior remodeling and construction: $320,000
• New Fire Department pumper truck and squad fleet: $270,000
• New leased Police Department vehicles (up to six): $245,000
• Improvements to park pavilions and restrooms: $140,00
• Municipal campsite development and trailhead improvements: $100,000
• Park maintenance, turf improvements and lawn-mower robots: $60,000
• Website, IT and Hailey City Hall meeting room improvements: $50,000
• The Chamber of Hailey welcome sign: $12,000
Town square, 'all-electric' ordinance also on the agenda
Also on Monday evening, the council will consider design and construction options from Hailey-based Lyon Landscape Architects and Bliss Architecture for the Hailey Town Center West building, formerly known as the Copy & Print building, located on the new Town Center parcel behind City Hall.
The council will further consider a proposed city-code text amendment encouraging all-electric utilities by removing the city’s requirement for developers to install natural gas lines. The fossil fuel is commonly used in heating and cooling systems, ovens and stovetops, and clothes dryers.
"Recent research shows [electricity] to be a more environmentally friendly, energy efficient alternative that doesn’t produce greenhouse gas emissions or hazardous byproducts," the city planning department stated in a recent memo. "Electrifying a home is also cost effective for homeowners, as they can avoid the volatility in fossil fuel prices and availability.”
To attend the meeting virtually, dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133, or visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil from a computer, tablet or smartphone.
How about returning property taxes?
"Electrifying a home is also cost effective for homeowners, as they can avoid the volatility in fossil fuel prices and availability,” This is a flat out lie. The electricity provided by Idaho Power is derived from burning fossil fuel.
