The Hailey City Council will consider implementing higher residential and commercial garbage hauling rates tonight, Monday, Oct. 24, at its regular 5:30 p.m. meeting.

The city finalized its 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal in May, raising prices between 15% and 52% depending on trash bin size to account for higher wages and operating expenses. Now, amid near-record inflation, the City Council will consider another increase of 6.6% for residents and 9% for businesses and construction firms.

Clear Clear Creek Disposal is requesting both rate increases based on a 13% increase in labor costs, a 76% increase in fuel costs and an 11% increase in waste drop-off fees at Milner Butte Landfill, according to an Oct. 18 letter to the city.

