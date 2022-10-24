The Hailey City Council will consider implementing higher residential and commercial garbage hauling rates tonight, Monday, Oct. 24, at its regular 5:30 p.m. meeting.
The city finalized its 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal in May, raising prices between 15% and 52% depending on trash bin size to account for higher wages and operating expenses. Now, amid near-record inflation, the City Council will consider another increase of 6.6% for residents and 9% for businesses and construction firms.
Clear Clear Creek Disposal is requesting both rate increases based on a 13% increase in labor costs, a 76% increase in fuel costs and an 11% increase in waste drop-off fees at Milner Butte Landfill, according to an Oct. 18 letter to the city.
According to a recent city staff report, the City Council could consider a flat across-the-board 8% increase for both residential and commercial customers.
The council may also consider a scenario in which “certain sectors of the commercial rate payers should be charged a higher percentage of the rate increase, such as the construction sector, which comprises 13.6% of the commercial customers,” according to the report.
Garbage service fees in Hailey include curbside pick-up of sorted plastics, copy paper, newspaper, aluminum and tin, as well as corrugated cardboard and glass drop-off and spring and fall yard waste collection at designated city recycling sites.
Currently, residents pay monthly base rates of $11.52 for 32-gallon carts, $25.84 for 68-gallon carts and $38 for 95-gallon carts. Prior to June 1, the respective rates were $10, $19 and $25.
The council decided in May that price increases should be weighted to be largest for the medium and large bins to encourage residents and businesses to switch to smaller trash bins.
Clear Creek owner Mike Goitiandia advised against the weighted rate incentives, however, telling the City Council that “if [the city is] successful in moving most residents into the small cart option, that would force a rate increase.”
Around 45 residents have switched to smaller bin sizes since the new rate structure took place, according to the city staff report.
“Staff and Clear Creek have concluded that the rate incentives were largely ineffective. While the city retains a goal of encouraging households to move towards smaller carts, staff recommends that the rate increase be consistent across residential cart size, for simplicity and future tracking of rates and costs,” the report stated.
Trash bill used to be less before we got forced annexed.
