Quigley Farm

Over 30 lots in Blocks 2, 3 and 4—pictured here in green, red and yellow—have already sold out at the 230-acre Quigley Farms neighborhood in east Hailey. Twenty-one more lots, including two duplex lots, were subdivided to the north of those blocks last week.

 Courtesy Quigley Farm

The Hailey City Council approved preliminary plat applications for two new blocks within the Quigley Farms subdivision Monday, July 25, green-lighting the neighborhood’s second phase of construction that should see 28 residential units added at the mouth of Quigley Canyon.

The council vote subdivided two parcels of land directly east of Deerfield subdivision, “Block 5” and “Block 6,” into a total of 21 lots.

Block 5—a 2-acre plot of land fronting Fox Acres Road—is now divided into nine lots ranging from about 9,400 square feet to 13,000 square feet. Block 6, another 2-acre plot along Quigley Farm Road, is divided into 12 new lots ranging from 5,400 square feet to 11,000 square feet.

20-02-14 Sam Linnet 1 Roland.jpg

Sam Linnet
Quigley Farms Construction

Construction on the sold-out first phase of Quigley Farms continues in July

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments