August 3, 2022
Over 30 lots in Blocks 2, 3 and 4—pictured here in green, red and yellow—have already sold out at the 230-acre Quigley Farms neighborhood in east Hailey. Twenty-one more lots, including two duplex lots, were subdivided to the north of those blocks last week.
The Hailey City Council approved preliminary plat applications for two new blocks within the Quigley Farms subdivision Monday, July 25, green-lighting the neighborhood’s second phase of construction that should see 28 residential units added at the mouth of Quigley Canyon.
The council vote subdivided two parcels of land directly east of Deerfield subdivision, “Block 5” and “Block 6,” into a total of 21 lots.
Block 5—a 2-acre plot of land fronting Fox Acres Road—is now divided into nine lots ranging from about 9,400 square feet to 13,000 square feet. Block 6, another 2-acre plot along Quigley Farm Road, is divided into 12 new lots ranging from 5,400 square feet to 11,000 square feet.
At the start of the hearing last week, plat-note language suggested a maximum buildout of 28 residential units between both blocks. Five lots in Block 5 and two lots in Block 6 are duplex lots large enough to accommodate two units each, Quigley Farms developer Dave Hennessy told the council.
Councilman Sam Linnet argued that the suggested 28-unit maximum should be changed to a requirement to ensure both blocks are built out to their full potential.
“I just think it’d be nice to have that rock-solid language to enforce,” Linnet said.
Hennessy responded that he was “selling lots, not necessarily building duplexes,” which was “why [plat language] said that some lots ‘may include,’ not ‘shall include,’ two units each.”
At Linnet’s suggestion, however, he agreed to change the wording to “shall” and guarantee 28 new housing units.
The Hailey City Council approved the first phase of development of Quigley Farms subdivision in the summer of 2018, dividing seven blocks into 36 lots comprising 41 residential units just north of Wood River High School.
The three-dozen lots created in first phase have already sold out, according to the Quigley Farms website, with several priced in the mid-$200,000 range. One lot near the high school is also slated to accommodate two deed-restricted units slated for development by the ARCH Community Housing Trust.
The full second phase of development includes the subdivision of Blocks 5, 6 and 7. Block 7 has not been approved yet but could include ten larger lots and a community garden, according to preliminary renderings.
With preliminary plat approval on Blocks 5 and 6, Hennessy can now proceed with driveway construction and installing water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. (Final plat approval grants the ability to actually sell the lots.)
The Planning and Zoning Commission previously signed off on the Block 5 and 6 plat applications on June 6, praising their intermingling of lot sizes and a perceived sense of “community and safety,” in the words of P&Z Chairwoman Janet Fugate.
The planned 176-unit Quigley Farm development was annexed into the city in early 2018 and gained final approval to break ground later that year. It is separate from the planned 24-lot Quigley Ranch subdivision adjacent to city limits in the unincorporated county. ￼
