The Hailey City Council on Monday gave its first stamp of approval to approximately 185 fee increases, as well as the creation of more than a dozen new fee categories.
The cost increases range from $5 to $10,000 and apply to certain development, zoning and building-permit applications, business licenses, space rentals, park and sports field reservations and code inspections, as well as staff labor rates.
The council will have the option to finalize the recommended increases in September after two more public hearings, and the new rate structure will then take effect on Oct.1 at the start of the 2023-2024 budget season.
City Administrator Lisa Horowitz explained that the higher fees were driven by inflation and the desire to more closely match municipal fees levied by “Sandpoint, McCall, Jerome and Ketchum.” She said the council will have the opportunity to review the fees each summer ahead of the new budget season and adjust them, depending on the city’s financial position.
Councilwoman Kaz Thea said she appreciated that the increases weren’t “too excessive.”
“Looking at what’s going on in Bellevue,” Thea said—referring to the $463,000 deficit the city is facing this coming fiscal year—“we have to keep up with the (revenue) that we are deserving of, and charge for reasonable things.”
“I’m comfortable with this,” agreed Mayor Martha Burke.
Existing city fees projected to increase by $100 or more include the following, according to the proposed new rate structure:
Administrative design review application for accessory-dwelling units: $150 (current) to $275 (proposed).
Annexation application: $1,250 (current) to $1,350 (proposed).
Building permit fees for projects valued between $500,000-$1 million: $4,269 for the first $500,000, plus $5.70 for each additional $1,000 (current), to $4,397 for the first $500,000, plus $5.87 for each additional $1,000 in valuation (proposed).
Building permit fees for projects valued over $1 million: $7,403 for the first $1 million, plus $4.20 for each additional $1,000 (current), to $7,625 for the first $1 million, plus $4.33 for each additional $1,000 in valuation (proposed).
Design review application for commercial or mixed-use projects: $1,000, plus $50 per every 1,000 square feet (current) to $1,200, plus $60 per every $1,000 square feet (proposed).
In-lieu parking contributions: (a monthly fee for contractors paying to use the street for storing jobsite trailers and other equipment): $9,975 (current) to $19,950 (proposed).
Planned-unit development application: $500 (current) to $600 (proposed).
Plat vacation application (when a portion of a plat is “vacated” or turned back to one lot, voiding all or part of a plat): $550 (current) to $660 (proposed).
Services rendered by City Attorney Chris Simms related to development agreements and permits: $135 per hour (current) to $175 per hour (proposed).
Zone change application, for developers who already have a development agreement in place: $1,500 (current) to $1,600 (proposed).
The city plans to impose several entirely new fees, including the following:
A $250 fee for requesting a preliminary or final plat extension.
A $200 fee to set up a bond for incomplete infrastructure (allowing a developer to proceed to the final-plat process and sell lots), which comes with an additional fee of 0.5% of the bond amount.
A $200 fee for applying for a bond extension, which must go to council. This comes with an additional fee of 0.5% of the bond amount.
A $200 fee for a bond release, in which city staff must inspect a construction project to make sure infrastructure is properly in place. This comes with an additional fee of 0.5% of the bond amount.
Town Center West reservations: These will continue to be free for library and city-hosted events. Businesses, however, will need to pay $600 per day to host social events or for-profit events, in addition to a non-refundable cleaning fee of $500 and trash collection fee of $50.
Various water meter equipment replacement fees. New city-installed water meter lids will cost $145, “vault collars” will cost $362 and antennas $200, plus $50 per hour of Public Works staff time.
In other Hailey news:
The City Council opted to waive the first two readings of an ordinance banning the intentional backyard feeding of deer, elk and other big-game animals, making the rule a law. The ban—first introduced in March and due back for a second reading on July 24—was drafted in response to continued complaints of a hay feeding “operation” at Sunbeam Park and on private property in Old Hailey, and $45,000 worth of damage to newly planted trees at Sunbeam Park. It does not apply to feeding birds or squirrels. Illegal feeding will be treated as an infraction upon the first offense and a misdemeanor upon the second, punishable by a $1,000 fine. No public comment was taken on Monday, at the suggestion of City Attorney Chris Simms.
Thea reported on Monday that Webb Landscape CEO Brian Ros has expressed interest in building a permanent stage for live music at Hop Porter Park next spring using pavers. She suggested contracting with GGLO to design the stage and, while no official funding request has been made to the city yet, hoped that Hailey would “support the project financially” next year. “The stage is definitely a component we’d like to incorporate, but we need to look at access, parking and (finding an appropriate) spot,” Public Works Director Brian Yeager said. City Councilman Sam Linnet said he supported the project, as long as the bike-valet system for special events is maintained to avoid “inviting too many cars.” ￼
