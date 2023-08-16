Hailey City Hall
The Hailey City Council on Monday gave its first stamp of approval to approximately 185 fee increases, as well as the creation of more than a dozen new fee categories.

The cost increases range from $5 to $10,000 and apply to certain development, zoning and building-permit applications, business licenses, space rentals, park and sports field reservations and code inspections, as well as staff labor rates.

The council will have the option to finalize the recommended increases in September after two more public hearings, and the new rate structure will then take effect on Oct.1 at the start of the 2023-2024 budget season.

