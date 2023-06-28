Hailey City Council members on Monday entertained the concept of a new deed-restriction housing program, in which the city would partner with the ARCH Community Housing Trust to maintain a small pool of housing units for sale or rent to local employees.

The discussion came as part of the city’s ongoing 2023-2024 budget deliberations, and as an outgrowth of several prior conversations between Hailey staff and ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith.

According to the contract envisioned between ARCH and Hailey—outlined by City Administrator Lisa Horowitz on Monday—willing homeowners would sell their unit to ARCH at “slightly-below-market price,” and the city would spend roughly 15-20% of the home value to place a ‘Category L’ locals-only deed restriction on the unit. ARCH would then resell the deed-restricted unit at 80-85% of its original price to a qualified buyer, who would only be able to sell to qualified locals in the future.

