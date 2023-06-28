Hailey City Council members on Monday entertained the concept of a new deed-restriction housing program, in which the city would partner with the ARCH Community Housing Trust to maintain a small pool of housing units for sale or rent to local employees.
The discussion came as part of the city’s ongoing 2023-2024 budget deliberations, and as an outgrowth of several prior conversations between Hailey staff and ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith.
According to the contract envisioned between ARCH and Hailey—outlined by City Administrator Lisa Horowitz on Monday—willing homeowners would sell their unit to ARCH at “slightly-below-market price,” and the city would spend roughly 15-20% of the home value to place a ‘Category L’ locals-only deed restriction on the unit. ARCH would then resell the deed-restricted unit at 80-85% of its original price to a qualified buyer, who would only be able to sell to qualified locals in the future.
For example, at 20%, a $380,000 townhome unit would require a $76,000 investment from the city, Horowitz said. One property owner in Hailey has already indicated that they would be open to selling their two-bedroom townhome unit to ARCH “below market rate” as part of the pilot program, though actual prices have not been discussed, she said.
Per Blaine County Housing Authority guidelines, a “Category L” property does not have an income limit or maximum housing cost, though the draft agreement between Hailey and ARCH would require the unit to be occupied and used by people who live and work in Blaine County.
“It’s only ever going to be sold to a local. It won’t be available for a short-term rental. It won’t be available for a second homeowner,” Horowitz said.
To qualify as a “full-time local” applicant, households would need to have at least one adult who is employed by a Blaine County-based company or nonprofit and who physically works in the county for a minimum of 1,500 hours per year, or about 31 hours per week. Household members would also need to reside in the county for at least nine months out of the year, and members could not have any other residential property in the county under their name.
Some exceptions would include applicants “with temporary physical or mental disability,” those who are “acting as a primary caretaker of [an] ill relative,” those who are receiving “full-time education or training” or anyone on an “extended vacation not to exceed six months every six years,” according to the Blaine County Housing Authority.
Horowitz said the city is hoping to target higher earning, younger professionals through the program, “not necessarily people who are earning the AMI [area median income] or below.”
“There are educated people who can’t afford to live here even if they’re making bundles,” Mayor Martha Burke commented.
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands said she wanted to make sure the program is geared towards residents who are working locally, not remotely. She also said that people who don’t already own commercial property in the county should take priority over anyone who does.
“I think I need to know more to move forward,” she said. “It’s Hailey tax dollars being used.”
The City Council also traded thoughts on whether there should be a maximum asset limit on potential buyers of deed-restricted housing. Councilman Juan Martinez thought that the $500,000 figure suggested by City Attorney Chris Simms was appropriate.
“Painting with a wide brush to try to get a lot of people [involved] is the correct way to go about this,” Martinez said, adding that Hailey, like many other Western mountain towns, is “in warfare with market rate housing.”
“We don’t have enough tools in the toolbox to help people stay,” Martinez said. “I think this [program] is a really good find, and we’ve got partners to back this up, which speaks volumes. I’m shaking with excitement.”
Councilman Sam Linnet and Council President Kaz Thea were absent from the discussion; no votes were taken.
Program modeled after Colorado ‘buy-down’ program
According to Horowitz, the pilot program being considered in Hailey is “fairly similar” to Summit County, Colorado’s “Buy Down” program, in which the Summit Combined Housing Authority buys “favorably priced” units, places a local workforce restriction on each property and releases the units back to local workers at a reduced price.
Last year, more than 27 residents received housing through the program, which uses a lottery system due to high demand. (Housing Authority staff members regularly appear on Facebook Live to conduct the lotteries using a brass raffle drum and bingo balls.)
According to Summit County Housing Director Jason Dietz—who spoke at the Community Library last month—the success of the “Buy Down” program can be attributed, in part, to the goodwill of property owners and landlords. A property owner in the town of Silverthorne recently decided to sell his condominium complex to the county for $2.4 million, for example, far below what he could have made if he sold it to a private developer, Dietz said.
“He wanted to preserve housing for local workers and help out the county,” Dietz said. “Those condos otherwise would have turned into short-term rentals, in most cases.”
Dietz said Summit County’s $2.4 million “Housing Helps” deed-restriction program has proved even more popular than the “Buy Down” program, and has added 67 new deed-restricted units since 2020.
The concept of “Housing Helps” is straightforward: the county directly pays existing homeowners 10-15% of their home’s market value to place a perpetual deed restriction on the property. The owners can then use that money “for whatever,” Dietz said—“home repairs, to add a garage, put kids in college.” As with the “Buy Down” program, home occupants must work an average of 30 hours per week for a business based in and serving Summit County.
“This has helped stabilize existing, traditional workforce neighborhoods,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
@badger, why not restrict it to people working in the Hailey area of impact? Then no Ketchum subsidization.
Why would Hailey taxpayers want to finance housing for wealthy non-residents?
If this program is to benefit Blaine County, shouldn`t ARCH request the %25 funding from Blaine County? What would Hailey`s taxpayers get out of ARCH`s proposal? A bill to provide a home to Ketchum`s high-end renters? Is this initiative an effort to begin the city sponsored and funded gentrification of Hailey?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In