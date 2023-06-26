The Hailey City Council is considering partnering with the ARCH Community Housing Trust on a new “pilot” deed-restriction housing program, in which the city would maintain a small pool of housing units for sale or rental to local employees only.

The discussion begins tonight, Monday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m., as part of the city’s ongoing 2023-2024 budget deliberations, and comes as an outgrowth of several prior conversations between ARCH and Hailey staff.

According to the contract envisioned between ARCH and Hailey, a willing homeowner would sell their unit to ARCH at “slightly-below-market price,” and the city would spend roughly 15-20% of the home value to place a ‘Category L’ locals-only deed restriction on the unit. ARCH would then resell the deed-restricted unit at 80-85% of its original price to a qualified buyer, who would only be able to sell to qualified locals in the future.

