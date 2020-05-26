The Hailey City Council voted on Tuesday to uphold the ninth annual Arborfest and the Hunger Coalition’s Lunch in the Park series this summer.
The Arborfest—a collaboration between the City of Hailey and the Hailey Tree Committee—will be held on June 13 at McKercher Park and The Hope Garden, where Tree Committee members will distribute free seedlings to the public and offer advice on tree planting and tree care. In exchange for a seedling, participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Hunger Coalition.
Starting this Friday, the city’s Lunch in the Park series will be held at Kiwanis Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays through Aug. 14. The series, a collaboration between the Blaine County School District and the Hunger Coalition, is expected to provide between 40 and 120 children with healthy sack lunches every day.
The Fourth of July Main Street Parade is still in its planning phase with the Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley, Mayor Martha Burke shared on Tuesday. The city previously approved a $15,000 contract with Lantis Productions for its annual fireworks display.
“We’re thinking the parade will be very similar to the [Wood River High School] graduates’ parade and the Alturas Día de los Niños parade. It’s still in the works,” she said.
Councilmembers Sam Linnet and Kaz Thea said they were glad to see the Arborfest and Lunch in the Park events go on.
“It’s really nice to get back to regular business,” Linnet said.
Burke agreed.
“It’s like we’re coming alive again,” she said. “I think we’re not looking at a new normal—we haven’t lost anything—rather, we’re walking through a new portal that we haven’t been through before."
