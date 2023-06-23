The future site of Maple Street Apartments, shown here with the black icon, sits within Hailey’s Downtown Residential Overlay (outlined in yellow), Townsite Overlay (outlined in purple) and General Residential (shaded in blue) districts.

A three-story apartment project approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in May ignited a debate among Hailey City Council members and Community Development Department staff on June 13 as to whether developers should be allowed to build up to 40 feet tall in a four-block section of River Street.

Oregon-based developer Frank Geary of F&G Idaho is planning to build a mix of 13 two-bedroom units and five studio units—all to be offered as rentals—at the northeast corner of Maple and South River streets. Geary’s project, to be known as the Maple Street Apartments, formally cleared the design review process with the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 15.

The subject parcel is zoned “General Residential” and lies in Hailey’s “Downtown Residential Overlay” district, or “DRO,” a zoning layer created by the Hailey City Council in 2018 to incentivize higher-density development. The district runs north-south Main Street from Albertsons to the post office and east-west from the half-block just east of Main Street to the half-block just west of River Street.

