A three-story apartment project approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in May ignited a debate among Hailey City Council members and Community Development Department staff on June 13 as to whether developers should be allowed to build up to 40 feet tall in a four-block section of River Street.
Oregon-based developer Frank Geary of F&G Idaho is planning to build a mix of 13 two-bedroom units and five studio units—all to be offered as rentals—at the northeast corner of Maple and South River streets. Geary’s project, to be known as the Maple Street Apartments, formally cleared the design review process with the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 15.
The subject parcel is zoned “General Residential” and lies in Hailey’s “Downtown Residential Overlay” district, or “DRO,” a zoning layer created by the Hailey City Council in 2018 to incentivize higher-density development. The district runs north-south Main Street from Albertsons to the post office and east-west from the half-block just east of Main Street to the half-block just west of River Street.
The subject parcel also sits within Hailey’s older “Townsite Overlay” district, which outlines the town’s historic boundaries and limits building height to 30 feet to preserve the neighborhood character of the area.
On June 13, project architect Owen Scanlon—who also serves as a P&Z commissioner but has recused himself from all P&Z discussions related to the Maple Street Apartments—explained that the project will be divided into two buildings. One will be 30 feet tall, satisfying the Townsite Overlay height limit, he said, but due to the slope of the lot, the other will need to be at least 31 feet and 9 inches tall.
After discovering that the second building won’t meet code requirements, Scanlon’s team proposed a text amendment to allow buildings up to 35 feet in the Townsite Overlay district—a change that, according to the city, would affect over 100 lots. The city came back with a counteroffer: increase the height maximum from 30 to 35 feet in the smaller Downtown Residential Overlay district, which would affect only about 40 lots.
“In designing the site, we had originally set it up for 35-foot buildings but realized the [Townsite Overlay] on top of the [General Residential] limited us to 30 feet,” project civil engineer Samantha Stahlnecker explained. “We would love to have additional building height to make these three-story buildings more workable.”
At the text-amendment hearing on June 13, Hailey Community Development Director Robyn Davis presented another counteroffer: a conditional rezone, in which the city would treat the Maple Street Apartments parcel “alone, rather than as a group,” and allow for Geary to increase the building height to 40 feet in exchange for a certain percentage of units to be deed-restricted.
Davis said the offer was appropriate because adjacent zones already allow heights above 30 feet. Nearby buildings zoned “General Residential” that sit just outside the historic Townsite Overlay district already carry a maximum permitted building height of 35 feet, for example. And in the adjacent Business zone to the east, developers can build up to 40 feet if they provide at least one residential unit, she said.
“The idea is that we could provide developers the [opportunity] to build up to that [40 foot] maximum in the DRO, so long as a certain number of community housing units are provided,” Davis said.
According to Scanlon, Geary is already planning to deed-restrict six of his 18 units for full-time residents of Blaine County. Those units are slated to be rented to local workers “at a rate commensurate to prevailing wages for the city of Hailey and Blaine County,” according to the original design-review application.
“Obviously he can’t operate at a loss, but [Geary] has said, ‘I’m not going to charge one dime more than the cost of construction,’” Scanlon told the City Council.
Scanlon said that he had been presented with Davis’s counteroffer of 40 feet earlier in the day on June 13. He figured that with that new maximum, he could add four more units to the project for a total of 22 units and guarantee that a minimum of 12 units would go into Hailey’s workforce housing bank. But that adjustment would mean going back to the drawing board, delaying the construction process, he said.
“I could add four more units to this project with that extra 10 feet, because the site slopes 7 feet from one corner to the other corner,” Scanlon said. “But there is much research to be done on where those extra feet could go, and whether that would push us into building next year instead of this year.”
Mayor Martha Burke asked whether a conditional rezone was the same thing as “spot zoning,” which City Attorney Chris Simms denied.
“Our idea was, we could possibly process [the requested code change] so that it wasn’t a full zone-wide consideration but a project-specific application,” he said.
Stahlnecker asked the council to stick to the request that was before them and what had been legally noticed: a 35-foot height maximum in the DRO. She argued that the five-foot increase would not just allow the team to comfortably build three stories, but would help “promote additional housing density in the core.”
“I would argue that parking often drives the amount of units you can fit in the DRO, so going from 35 to 40 [feet] may not even matter,” she said.
Councilman Sam Linnet said he didn’t have “a lot of opposition” to a 40-foot height limit but didn’t want to approve a “one-off development agreement.” Instead, he said he was hoping for a “more city-wide change to provide some consistency.”
Linnet said that more specifically, he would like to see future developers in the DRO commit to “20-25%” deed-restricted community housing, “if practically and economically doable.”
“Our intent is to make sure that whatever policy we can get exists in perpetuity, in the event that the owners sell,” Linnet said.
Councilman Juan Martinez said he would need to see proper justification to “open the DRO to 40 feet” through a conditional rezone.
“If we put 40-foot buildings in the whole [district], anybody in that area isn’t going to be able to see Carbonate. We have a dramatic skyline,” he said.
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands agreed.
“I need more information on this—what affordable units are we actually getting, what do those look like, and do we have enough parking,” she said. “I just don’t feel comfortable moving forward with this because there are a lot of unknowns. This needs to be pulled back.”
City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said the council needed to consider the 40-foot limit now, as opposed to later.
“At some point, the city has to go either out or up,” she said. “There will be conversations over the next year as [Davis] and her department embark upon the comprehensive plan about a fourth floor—not just 40 feet, but a fourth floor [in the DRO]. it’s just something for you all to consider.”
Former Mayor Fritz Haemmerle said in a public-comment session that a conditional rezone required “way more notice than two weeks.”
“If the city wants to go to 40 feet and four stories that’s a very significant issue,” he said.
Haemmerle also criticized the city for “accommodating individual developers” and “struggling to define affordable housing.”
“It strikes me, and I see this with all the cities—you don’t even know what ‘affordable housing’ means, and you don’t know who’s going to occupy [the building],” he said. “Come up with a good definition of what affordable housing is or isn’t, move forward with that, and be strong with that. And don’t rezone based on one applicant. Bad idea.”
The City Council ultimately voted to table the developer-initiated code change, as well as the possible conditional rezone application. That discussion was scheduled to continue on Monday, June 26, but Davis said the applicant team has withdrawn its application and is now considering applying for a planned-unit development agreement, which would offer built-in height waivers in exchange for deed-restricted housing. ￼
