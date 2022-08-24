According to engineer Samantha Stahlnecker, extending Hailey’s higher-density downtown overlay district to the outlined parcel would not have an adverse impact on the underlying general residential zoning district, shown here in blue. The city’s business district is shown here in red.

The Hailey City Council introduced an ordinance on Monday that—if approved after two more readings—would expand the city’s higher-density Downtown Residential Overlay district, or “DRO,” from Main Street one block east to First Avenue.

The rezone in question concerns a 0.33-acre lot in northern Hailey at 525 N. First Ave., directly across from Myrtle Street.

The code change, which unanimously passed its first reading this week, would keep the current underlying general residential zoning district intact but add the Downtown Residential Overlay, an additional zoning layer created by the Hailey City Council in 2018 to incentivize higher-density development.

