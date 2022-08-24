The Hailey City Council introduced an ordinance on Monday that—if approved after two more readings—would expand the city’s higher-density Downtown Residential Overlay district, or “DRO,” from Main Street one block east to First Avenue.
The rezone in question concerns a 0.33-acre lot in northern Hailey at 525 N. First Ave., directly across from Myrtle Street.
The code change, which unanimously passed its first reading this week, would keep the current underlying general residential zoning district intact but add the Downtown Residential Overlay, an additional zoning layer created by the Hailey City Council in 2018 to incentivize higher-density development.
The “DRO” runs north-south Main Street from Albertsons to the post office and east-west from the half-block just east of Main Street to the half-block just west of River Street. It allows upwards of 40 housing units per building and units as small as 200 square feet each.
The rezone request to extend the downtown overlay to the 525 N. First Ave. lot came from property owner “525, LLC,” which owns four residential units at that location and is looking to redevelop the property into higher-density multifamily housing in the future, according to applicant representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Opal Engineering.
At its July 18 meeting, the Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission agreed that the Downtown Overlay district should be extended to the properties directly north of 525 N. First Ave. to create a more uniform district and avoid “island” zoning. Those properties include a 0.2-acre lot at 17 E. Myrtle Street and two parcels at 619 N. First Ave., which together total about 0.6 acres.
According to a memo from Hailey Planning Department, city staff reached out to the property owners of the two adjacent northern parcels along Myrtle and First streets after receiving the rezone application from 525, LLC. Both lot owners expressed support for a city-‐initiated rezone of their parcels, which sit in both the city’s general residential and limited-business districts.
City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said the rezoning of the three adjacent lots will be handled later in a separate public hearing. As for now, just the 525 N. First Ave. property is on the table for a rezone, she said.
“Currently the lot owner has no intention to redevelop. This is really planning for future thought processes,” Stahlnecker told the City Council.
Stahlnecker said that extending the downtown residential overlay east would further the city’s goal of building more affordable housing.
“What this rezone would do is provide the opportunity for the current or future owners to develop higher density, which is something we all know the community greatly needs. This location is extremely compatible for that,” she said. “The biggest benefit I see of this is creating movement for higher density on the east side of Hailey.
“With the current dire shortage of housing locally, anything we can do to preempt more units would be a benefit.”
Stahlnecker added that expanding the DRO would help create a more gradual transition from the busy Main Street area to the quieter Northridge subdivision.
“It would create a nice tiered step-down approach ... from the commercial uses to the west and residential uses to the east,” she said.
Stahlnecker said the proposed lot rezones would give developers more flexibility in their parking plans and proposed building heights, lot coverage and other requirements typically governed by zoning districts.
“The [DRO] does not have a maximum density associated with it,” she said. “Onsite parking would likely be the governing factor in terms of how dense a property can be developed.”
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands said she agreed “with the density part of” the proposal but was concerned about developers skimping on parking.
“I think we are going to start running into problems seen in Ketchum. If snow removal wasn’t an issue, I’d be okay with it,” she said. “But we don’t live in Portland.”
Councilman Juan Martinez saw less of a problem with fewer parking spots, noting that “anyone who moves into” the potentially denser area could “use the public transit system right outside their door.”
“This is a great place to try something like this,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
The Work Force housing charade continues. This rezone is designed to increase property values for resale.
Yup, and anyone who thinks people can live in this valley without a car is a/an (insert pejorative).. Right Juan?
Looks and smells like spot zoning. I call BS. It should only be considered with an actual project proposal so that parking can be analyzed. If City grants the rezone, it gives the lot owner leverage in a future development. This is sleazy.
Is NYC our ideal, at 28,000 people per square mile?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In