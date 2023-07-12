The Hailey City Council on Monday adopted a tentative budget of $23,972,430 for the new fiscal year starting this October, capping projected revenues and expenditures about $2.3 million higher than the current 2022-2023 budget of $21,666,000.

As proposed, the budget consists of a $8.9 million General Operations Fund, a $4.9 million Capital Improvements Fund, and a $10.2 million combined water and wastewater fund known as the “Enterprise Fund.”

The council will begin to solidify those figures at the first reading of the budget ordinance on Aug. 14. If necessary, budget hearings will continue through the end of August.

More than a third of Hailey’s revenue this fall is projected to come from property taxes.

