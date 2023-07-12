The Hailey City Council on Monday adopted a tentative budget of $23,972,430 for the new fiscal year starting this October, capping projected revenues and expenditures about $2.3 million higher than the current 2022-2023 budget of $21,666,000.
As proposed, the budget consists of a $8.9 million General Operations Fund, a $4.9 million Capital Improvements Fund, and a $10.2 million combined water and wastewater fund known as the “Enterprise Fund.”
The council will begin to solidify those figures at the first reading of the budget ordinance on Aug. 14. If necessary, budget hearings will continue through the end of August.
According to Hailey Mayor Martha Burke, parks and streets maintenance will be a major priority this upcoming fiscal year. Currently, the city is “operating at limited capacity to plow the streets, clean the sidewalks, empty trash, clean the restrooms and maintain our beautiful parks,” Burke wrote in a recent budget memo.
“We have relied on cross-training, overtime and contract services to help bridge the gaps needed to take care of our streets and parks,” Burke stated. “I have proposed increased budgetary line items in the Parks Division to help us maintain the high quality of cleanliness and care that our community deserves.”
Burke also said the city is prepared to face a year clouded with economic uncertainty. She noted that the strong economic rebound the city saw in 2022 has been “somewhat dampened” by high interest rates, labor shortages and ever-escalating construction and housing costs.
For example, in 2022, the median home sale price in Hailey was $675,000; this year, it’s $749,000, nearly double the 2019 median home sale price of $377,000.
“The cost of housing in our town has also skyrocketed at a crisis rate, causing us all to question how our children can afford to live here,” Burke stated.
If funds permit, the city will hire a code enforcement officer to handle nuisance, snow removal and right-of-way complaints. If not, the city will continue to cover new staffing needs “primarily with overtime and contractual staffing, so that we are nimbler in the event of a true economic downturn,” Burke stated.
On Monday, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said that fiscal 2024 is unlikely to be as strong as fiscal 2023 in terms of building activity. Several developers have delayed construction on their recently approved projects due to supply and cost disruptions, she noted. Therefore, the city is projecting $706,060 in building-permit revenue—the same as last year, and a significant jump down from the $865,530 in building-permit revenue received in 2022.
“We’re proposing, I would call it a modestly optimistic budget, where we are a little bit flatter in our estimates of building permit revenues,” Horowitz said.
In terms of the city’s local-option tax revenue from hotel room bookings, rental car reservations and restaurant food, Horowitz said that stream should remain steady. To err on the safe side, though, the budget is anticipating a 14% year-over-year decrease in LOT revenue, from $1,630,750 in fiscal 2023 to about $1,403,710 in fiscal 2024.
Budget highlights: ‘Merit increases’ planned for city employees
Hailey’s General Fund is supported by three main revenue streams: property tax revenue (36%), licenses, building permits and fees (32%) and state-shared revenue (25%). Its main purpose is to supply the salaries and benefits for city employees in the Police, Fire, Parks, Community Development and other departments.
Overall, the $8.9 million fund is on track to decrease a slight 3% from $9.1 million in fiscal 2023. While the city’s building fee and LOT revenues are projected to stay flat or decrease year-over-year, Hailey is expecting to receive $3,163,530 in property tax revenue from the county in 2024—$136,000 more than 2023.
The city is also expecting to receive about $227,300 more in state-shared revenue from the Idaho State Liquor Division, Idaho’s State Highway Distribution Account and from state sales tax revenue in fiscal 2024, each of which will be deposited into the General Fund.
This upcoming year, there are some notable planned increases in spending within the fund, including a 3% across-the-board merit increase for qualifying city employees and increased operational costs. Year-over-year, the Police Department budget is up about $136,410, at $2,071,820; the Streets Department budget is up $127,830 at $2,297,020; and the Community Development Department budget is up $43,710 at $760,700.
Within the Police Department budget, the city is planning to spend about 3% more on its contract with HPD for “police security in schools.” The $165,000 contract will fund at least two school-resource officers in Wood River Middle School and Wood River High School, according to Hailey Police Chief Steve England. The department is also budgeting about $4,000 for new computer software.
“We are experiencing more felonious and tech crime that costs more,” England stated in his budget report.
Other budget increases will largely go to salaries and benefits. For example, the Streets Department is planning to spend 24% more on salaries and benefits ($200,000) in fiscal 2024. The Water Division, which has a proposed budget of $3,717,490, is also planning to spend $122,220 more on salaries and benefits.
Other large budgets within the General Fund include the Legislative Department ($1,375,670), the Hailey Public Library ($826,400) and the Hailey Fire Department ($785,110).
Legislative expenses—that is, contracts for services such as Mountain Rides and the Senior Connection, as well as council and P&Z salaries—are expected to increase about 108%, up from $662,810 this year.
Within the Legislative Department, the city is anticipating increasing Planning and Zoning commissioner stipends by 354%, from $9,600 to $43,600 (total for five commissioners). The city also expects to make a special, one-time payment of $75,000 to Mountain Rides, which would help underwrite the construction and equipping of a roughly $6 million battery electric bus depot.
Looking next at Hailey’s Capital Fund, budgeted expenses are projected to increase by 376%, or $3.88 million, in fiscal 2024, up from $1.03 million in fiscal 2023. The fund includes $3,098,900 for street repairs and $380,000 for parks projects, as well as $500,000 for workforce housing efforts and $50,000 for employee housing stipends.
Revenue in the Capital Fund is derived from a variety of sources: development impact fees ($613,000), franchise fees, ($405,000), unspent sidewalk-in-lieu and park-in-lieu fees ($140,000) and Pathways for People tax money ($234,450), to name a few.
According to Public Works Director Brian Yeager, the city will move ahead with its plan to improve two blocks of River Street in fiscal 2024, matching a federal $2 million grant at about 7%, or $146,500.
Yeager said Hailey also has about $198,330 in the bank for an unfinished connector path from First Avenue to Werthheimer Park.
On Monday, Councilwoman Kaz Thea inquired if the city could financially support the Music in the Park series at Hop Porter Park.
“I would like to see us put $5,000 towards it. I really want to help them and be a good sponsor, to say we support this great, free event,” she said.
Horowitz said such an allocation could be styled as a “contract for services” with the Valley Chamber.
“I question the wisdom of public money going to a private event, but that’s not my call,” City Attorney Chris Simms said.
Councilman Sam Linnet suggested that the city donate $5,000 in in-kind services to the event for trash pickup.
“We’ve got a pretty sizeable budget already,” he said. “It’s an increase from last year.” ￼
