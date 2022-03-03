The city of Hailey will bid farewell to Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson on May 31, Mayor Martha Burke announced on Tuesday.
Dawson’s retirement plans were shared in a staff meeting held on Tuesday.
“It’s time to prioritize my family,” Dawson stated in a press release. “Circumstances in my personal life have led me to this difficult decision.”
Dawson served for 14 years as Hailey City Administrator; prior to that, she served as the city’s clerk and treasurer for 18 years.
Burke is the eighth mayor that Dawson has served under throughout her 32-year career with the city of Hailey.
“Each mayor brought differing perspectives and style to city government, and with each transition it was like getting a new job, each time with a bit more experience behind me,” Dawson said. “This work’s mission has been critically fundamental, the effort fruitful and deeply rewarding. I will truly miss it.”
Burke said the city has planned a three-month period for an orderly transition to the next administrator.
“It will be a challenge to replace Heather, who has been a gift and a strength to the city,” Burke stated. “In the mandated operations of city government, with so many required nuts, bolts and processes, she brings a deep knowledge of people, along with so much institutional knowledge. She is highly analytical and deeply intuitional both at the same time.
“We will miss her, but know as well as anyone that life becomes shorter each year. We wish Heather and her family our very best.”
Dawson expressed confidence in the transition.
“The team we have in place at the city of Hailey is highly capable, creative and vibrant,” she said. “Each transition affords an organization the opportunity to improve itself. This will be one of those opportunities.” ￼
The praises for Heather are wholly accurate. To me, she was a professional, competent, helpful and non-pejudicial staff member in a very autocratic, caustic enviroment. And looked good doing it. Heather, I wish you the very best life has to offer in your retirement. A Most Sincere Thank You, Jake Lemon
Heather, I just want to thank you for your dedication and all you have done for the city of Hailey over the years… I wish you and family the best.
With appreciation,
Patsy Nickum
