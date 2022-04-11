More than one year after Hailey solidified its area-of-impact map—effectively wrapping up multi-year negotiations with Bellevue and Blaine County—the city will reopen discussions on the map tonight, Monday, April 11, in light of a possible new development plan concerning the eastern portion of Eccles Flying Ranch.
The purpose of Hailey’s area-of-city impact, or “ACI,” map is to identify transitional areas in which the city is expected to grow in the next few decades, such as sections of Quigley and Croy Canyons.
Both Hailey's and Bellevue’s ACI maps were ratified by the Blaine County commissioners in February 2021.
Though Bellevue’s map placed the easterly portion of the Eccles Flying Hat Ranch, known as “Flying Hat East,” entirely within its ACI map, the Eccles family withdrew petitions for annexation of the Flying Hat Ranch into the city of Bellevue earlier this year, according to public records obtained by the Express.
Now, the "potential" new landowner of Flying Hat East—Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corporation, known for high-profile commercial developments throughout the Northwest—is working with Hailey and Bellevue to flesh out plans for the 225-acre portion of the ranch, according to a staff report from the city of Hailey.
“Approximately six months ago Hailey was approached by the Oppenheimer Development Corp. to discuss annexation of the subject property. We discussed a variety of development options and their desire to build a large number of workforce housing units,” the city of Hailey report states.
“The Oppenheimer team is very interested in having a sizeable portion of the property in Hailey.”
Both Hailey and Bellevue would need to renegotiate their area-of-city-impact boundaries by passing resolutions and amending their comprehensive plan land-use maps before annexing and developing sections of Flying Hat East.
Tonight, Hailey City Council members will consider approving a draft letter to the Blaine County Commissioners from Mayor Martha Burke, Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman and Blaine County Recreation District Director Mark Davidson concerning ACI negotiations. The letter asks to “modify the Hailey and Bellevue Areas of City Impact between the two towns on the east side of Highway 75.”
According to the joint letter, the two mayors along with Davidson have held “informal meetings” with Oppenheimer representatives “to better understand their intentions.”
“Many community needs will be served through this collaboration, which include ensuring a visual separation between the cities of Hailey and Bellevue … a shared goal of no commercial development outside of city limits … the critical need for community workforce housing … [and] the opportunity to develop new trails and connect into future trail networks on public lands,” the letter states.
Other priorities agreed upon by the parties include “no hillside development between the two towns” and possible expansion of the Wood River Trail and other trail systems.
“Hailey has maintained that a strong working relationship with the City of Bellevue is paramount, and that the size and scope of the project would suggest that both cities be involved in planning and development of this important piece of land," the Hailey report stated.
Quigley plan scrutinized
Also on Monday, the Hailey City Council will consider authorizing a letter from Mayor Martha Burke to the Blaine County Commissioners asking for a redesign of the planned 24-lot Quigley Ranch subdivision adjacent to city limits in the unincorporated county.
According to the city, developer Dave Hennessy plans to pave about a mile of Quigley Road from Buttercup Trailhead to access the new subdivision. The dirt stretch of road is currently “heavily used” by dog walkers, bikers, hunters, snowmobilers and other user groups year-round, a staff report states.
On March 28, the City Council began to gather comments on Quigley Ranch under the city’s area-of-city-impact agreement with Blaine County, which allows the city to comment on developments close to its boundaries. The council expressed concern that turning the dirt road into an asphalt road would hinder dog-walking and recreational access and push recreational use further out the Quigley Canyon, exacerbating impact on wildlife.
“We think it is completely unrealistic to think that the majority of users will continue to park at the mouth of the canyon and walk 1.1 miles of pavement,” Burke’s draft letter states. “Our observation is that approximate two-thirds of the walkers out Quigley Road use the dirt road instead of the new single-track trail developed by BCRD in 2020. The road is more gradual and allows side-by-side walking.
“Practically speaking, these uses will continue, but recreational users will drive to the end of the pavement to walk, as dog walkers prefer a soft surface, and will not choose to walk on asphalt.”
Burke’s draft letter specifically asks Hennessy to re-orient access to the new subdivision to be from within Quigley Farms instead of Quigley Road, allowing Quigley Road to remain unpaved. It goes on to state that if the subdivision is not redesigned, the city of Hailey will refuse to maintain the Blaine County portion of the road beyond Buttercup Trailhead.
“We find the road design too problematic to enter into a shared agreement at this time,” the letter states.
If the road must be paved, the letter states, the city would ask for “a minimum of 25 recreational parking spaces at the end of the paved road … plus additional space for winter snowmobile access and trailer parking,” as well as pavement markings designating the road as “shared-use” with bike symbols on the pavement. The city would also ask the county for overflow parking areas on the road shoulders.
Burke’s draft letter further asks Hennessy to keep Quigley Road public and ensure that it does not become “privatized” through a homeowner’s association maintenance agreement.
“We urge you not to privatize Quigley Road by turning it over to an HOA to maintain. This road needs to remain in the public domain,” it states.
Other agenda items
- The Community Development Department will present its annual report summarizing commercial and residential development within the city in 2021.
- The council will review several amendments to Hailey’s fiscal 2022 budget, including increasing salaries for “community development, library, public works and administrative department staff” using building permit revenue; increasing salaries for “police, fire, street and park department staff” using local-option tax revenue; and finalizing the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) four-year spending plan.
- The City Council will consider implementing a new “Hailey Clean Energy Voluntary Compliance Rebate Program,” which would give developers rebates on building permit fees if they voluntarily install electric vehicle and solar wiring infrastructure.
To attend Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting remotely, dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In