More than one year after Hailey solidified its area-of-impact—effectively wrapping up multi-year negotiations with Bellevue and Blaine County to earmark areas for future expansion—the Hailey City Council reopened discussions on the map on Monday by agreeing to send a letter to the Blaine County Commissioners concerning possible new development on the eastern portion of Eccles Flying Ranch south of the city limits.
The letter, signed by Hailey Mayor Martha Burke, Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman and Blaine County Recreation District Director Mark Davidson, asks to “modify the Hailey and Bellevue areas of city impact between the two towns on the east side of Highway 75.”
The purpose of Hailey’s and Bellevue’s area-of-city impact, or “ACI,” maps is to identify transitional areas in which the cities are expected to grow in the next few decades, such as sections of Quigley and Croy Canyons.
Both maps were ratified by the Blaine County commissioners in February 2021.
Though Bellevue’s map placed the easterly portion of the Eccles Flying Hat Ranch, known as “Flying Hat East,” entirely within its ACI map, the Eccles family withdrew petitions for annexation of the Flying Hat Ranch into the city of Bellevue earlier this year, according to public records obtained by the Express.
Now, a potential new landowner of Flying Hat East—Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corporation, known for high-profile commercial developments throughout the Northwest—is working with Hailey and Bellevue to flesh out plans for the 225-acre portion of the ranch, Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said on Monday.
According to the joint letter, the two mayors along with Davidson have held “informal meetings” with Oppenheimer representatives “to better understand their intentions.”
Horowitz said Hailey was approached by the Oppenheimer Development Corp. around six months ago to discuss annexation of the subject property. The company made clear their desire to build a large number of workforce housing units, she said.
Both Hailey and Bellevue would need to renegotiate their area-of-city-impact boundaries by passing resolutions and amending their comprehensive plan land-use maps before annexing and developing sections of Flying Hat East.
“Hailey has maintained that a strong working relationship with the City of Bellevue is paramount, and that the size and scope of the project would suggest that both cities be involved in planning and development of this important piece of land,” the city of Hailey stated in a staff report.
“The Oppenheimer team is very interested in having a sizeable portion of the property in Hailey,” the same report states.
According to the joint letter, one shared goal in developing Flying Hat East would be “ensuring a visual separation between the cities of Hailey and Bellevue.” A second goal would be prohibiting commercial development outside of city limits; a third would be building community workforce housing.
Other priorities agreed upon by the parties include “no hillside development between the two towns” and possible expansion of the Wood River Trail and other trail networks connecting to public lands. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In