The Hailey City Council on Monday agreed to shift the city’s southern area-of-city-impact boundary north of where it was drawn last December, ceding about 20 more acres of Flying Hat Ranch land to Bellevue.
The newly drawn area-of-city-impact boundary would give Hailey control of about 86 out of the 204 acres of developable ranch land on the east side of state Highway 75 in the event of annexation, according to Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.
That equates to about 42% of the developable acres of the ranch. Bellevue, meanwhile, would have control of about 58%, or 118 acres, of the developable land in the event of annexation. The remaining 25 acres of the ranch are slated to accommodate a Blaine County Recreation District sports facility and surrounding ball fields.
The new area-of-city-impact, or ACI, boundary will still need approval from the Hailey and Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commissions.
Under Idaho law, city governments are required to map out sections of the unincorporated county that their city expects to expand into and illustrate how the division of land might occur between their city and neighboring jurisdictions. The county then becomes responsible for resolving any disagreements that arise in the ACI boundary-drawing process.
Developers Doug and Skip Oppenheimer acquired the 228-acre eastern portion of the ranch from the Eccles family in early 2022. The western side of the ranch across the highway is owned by Friedman Memorial Airport and is used as a runway buffer zone.
In March 2022, the Oppenheimer team announced that they were planning to develop workforce housing, limited retail and a hospitality component on the property after annexing sections into both cities. The developers also said they hoped to expand Bellevue’s existing light industrial development north of Spruce Street—a priority expressed by Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman.
At that time, the proposed ACI line was drawn so that one-third of the property was in Bellevue’s ACI and the remainder in Hailey’s ACI. But, according to a letter from the Oppenheimers’ attorney, Gary Slette, Goldman was unhappy with the split favoring Hailey and “strongly suggested that [the line] be moved northward so that an equal amount of developable land in the Flying Hat Ranch East parcel would be included in the ACI jurisdiction of each of the two cities.”
The Hailey City Council acquiesced to that request, and the ACI line was subsequently redrawn last December to be perpendicular from state Highway 75 at Kirtley Street, creating a 50/50 split between both jurisdictions.
In February, members of the Bellevue City Council said that the line should be moved further north to encompass the planned sports complex and give the city more zoning control, arguing that any future development on the land would be closer to Bellevue’s downtown core than Hailey’s. They recommended drawing the ACI line across from the Bellevue city line on the west side of the highway, where the Karl Malone auto dealership is being built.
The Oppenheimers said they were “perplexed and so disappointed” at the prospect of starting the ACI redrawing process anew, and hoped the Bellevue City Council would approve the ACI line that evenly divided the developable land between Bellevue and Hailey.
“We have acceded to multiple requests/demands of Mayor Goldman to include more developable land within Bellevue’s ACI, and we believe we have gone the ‘extra mile’ in accommodating those matters,” states a March 24 letter to Bellevue from Slette.
Slette added that the Oppenheimers could not “seriously consider moving the ACI line any further north to create more developable areas in Bellevue” because they were concerned about the city’s water and sewer capacity. (The city’s wastewater treatment facility is in need of a $20 million upgrade, according to a recent city-funded report.)
“We need to reiterate our surprise and dismay regarding the City’s desire to move the ACI line farther north than that which has previously been unanimously approved,” the letter continued.
But on April 10, the Bellevue council stood firm on drawing a diagonal line from the northern Bellevue city limits on Highway 75—about 1,400 feet north of Kirtley Street—dividing the acreage between Hailey and Bellevue in a roughly two-fifths, three-fifths split.
Mark Sindell, leader of the Oppenheimers’ landscape design team, said on Monday that the developers—after factoring in required green space and setbacks in Bellevue—found the diagonal split “actually pretty even.”
“Bellevue actually ends up with more land area but the developable area is about [even] between the two,” he said.
Doug Oppenheimer asked Hailey to reach an agreement with Bellevue as soon as possible as a prerequisite to submitting annexation and entitlement applications with each city,
“Housing is not getting any easier. We want to move as fast as we possibly can with the obvious reason of making a difference,” he told the council. “We continue to be really excited and inspired by this project, our goal of bringing a variety of local housing to the valley.”
Skip Oppenheimer said he felt the development team had already “compromised a lot,” but he was ready to move forward.
“In the spirit of transparency and cooperation … we will go ahead with this line, and pledge to do our best,” he said.
In a public-comment session on Monday, local developer Jeff Pfaeffle said he was less concerned with Bellevue’s sewer capacity and more concerned with how the boundary line was drawn.
“Hailey has a lot of sewer capacity. If worse comes to worst, Hailey could serve Bellevue’s [sewer] needs,” he said. “But, when you create an angle such as this, you tend to lose developable land and it’s a little harder to set things out. From my experience it’s easier to plan with right-angle lines.”
Sindell noted that the Oppenheimers had decided that the Blaine County Recreation District’s proposed 25-acre sports fields would be best situated in Bellevue city limits post-annexation. The proposed ball fields were located squarely on the ACI line before.
“The BCRD is agnostic. We will go anywhere,” BCRD Executive Director Mark Davidson said.
Councilwoman Kaz Thea said she found Davidson’s update disappointing.
“I’ll just say it, I’m a little disappointed, because we have BCRD in the town of Hailey and losing that would be unfortunate. Just sharing my gut reaction,” she said. “BCRD brings tremendous value and vitality to our city and I don’t want to see them leave.”
Sindell said that the idea of having the complex in Bellevue was to “maintain a good chunk of developable area in Hailey, leaving room for more workforce and higher density housing.”
Councilman Sam Linnet said his main concern was what actually gets built, “not necessarily where the line gets drawn.”
“This [boundary], while not perfect—perfect in government or land use is hard to come by—is a pretty good option from what seems like a very well intentioned, professional development team,” he said. “I don’t want to workshop this to death and have it stall. That’s how development projects die.”
Mayor Martha Burke agreed.
“We’ve reached a compromise that is doable.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In