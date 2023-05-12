The Hailey City Council on Monday agreed to shift the city’s southern area-of-city-impact boundary north of where it was drawn last December, ceding about 20 more acres of Flying Hat Ranch land to Bellevue.

The newly drawn area-of-city-impact boundary would give Hailey control of about 86 out of the 204 acres of developable ranch land on the east side of state Highway 75 in the event of annexation, according to Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.

That equates to about 42% of the developable acres of the ranch. Bellevue, meanwhile, would have control of about 58%, or 118 acres, of the developable land in the event of annexation. The remaining 25 acres of the ranch are slated to accommodate a Blaine County Recreation District sports facility and surrounding ball fields.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments