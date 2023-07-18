The Hailey City Council on July 10 approved a public art contract with local artist Gemma Valdez Daggatt for a new Chinese American Heritage memorial structure that will serve as a gateway to the historic China Gardens neighborhood.
“Following the Idaho Mountain Express reporting in fall 2022 regarding the history and treatment of Chinese Americans in Hailey during the late 19th century, the Hailey Arts & Historic Preservation Commission began discussing project ideas for how to commemorate and reconcile the harrowing history,” a city staff report states. “After discussions with Chinese American community members living locally, as well as potential community partners, the Commission published a Call for Artists requesting proposals for a trellis or gateway structure.”
Valdez Daggatt’s design, titled “Prosperity Mountain,” incorporates a trellis and wayfinding post—the trellis a nod to the history of Chinese immigrants growing food in Hailey. The wayfinding sign will include the Chinese symbols for “Prosperity” and “Mountain.”
“These symbols would have been recognizable to the Chinese in the 1800s and are still in use today,” Valdez Daggatt stated in her design brief. (The materials by themselves cost about $2,200, though she will be donating her labor to the city.)
The proposed structure will stand about 8 feet tall and 2.5 feet wide. It will be placed on the rounded curb at the intersection of Walnut Street and Main Street, along the southern frontage of the Hailey Coffee Company building.
According to her brief, Valdez Daggatt received her bachelor’s degree in textile design and theatre at the University of California, Davis and studied sculpture and 2-D foundational studies at the St. Louis School of Fine Arts. She has previously welded “mutant” art cars for Burning Man, built tiny homes in Seattle and drafted renovation plans for the Baptist church in Hailey based on historical research.
Valdez Daggatt explained that the sculpture will bring her experience in art, design, construction and anthropology “full circle.”
“Historical renovation has been the focus of my construction career, with many projects in Seattle’s Chinatown International District,” she stated. “A central part of my construction and design career has been to use my interest in historical research to interpret stories and materials to ensure each building renovation reflects its whole history … As an Asian American daughter of Filipino/Chinese/English descent, your project resonates deeply.”
A second part of the installation will be a wall-mounted plaque that will highlight the stories of Chinese immigrants who migrated to Hailey, took railroad and service-industry jobs and started their own laundries and commercial vegetable gardens. It will feature photos of Tom Boo, a Chinese vegetable peddler, and Kee Le Wah, a Chinese launderer, both who resided in Hailey in the 1880s and 1890s.
The art piece will further honor the continuing “Chinese immigrant story” in Hailey with mentions of local restaurants and photos of modern Chinese American residents, according to Valdez Daggatt.
The proposed plaque text is as follows:
“Thousands of Chinese men took mining jobs in Idaho, Montana and California under the Credit Ticket System. Those that had settled in Hailey were far from home, mostly without wives or children, and paid scanty wages. By the early 1880s, upwards of 150 Chinese men had found work in the Wood River Valley as vegetable and fruit vendors, laundrymen, domestic servants, cooks and wood cutters. Those who settled in Hailey built a close-knit row of log cabins along River Street. They also opened small Chinese restaurants and planted vegetable gardens near the present-day China Gardens subdivision. Some had been in the U.S. for a few decades already, desperate to escape civil war and famine in Guangdong and encouraged by news of the 1849 California Gold Rush, known to the Chinese as ‘Gold Mountain.’” ￼
1870> 30% of Idaho`s population (15,000) were Chinese immigrants.
And yet, one of the few remaining historical landmarks related to this fact is the Chinese Hanging Tree in northern Idaho.
