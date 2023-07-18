Proposed Chinese sculpture

The commemorative piece will stand about 8 feet tall.

 Courtesy city of Hailey

The Hailey City Council on July 10 approved a public art contract with local artist Gemma Valdez Daggatt for a new Chinese American Heritage memorial structure that will serve as a gateway to the historic China Gardens neighborhood.

“Following the Idaho Mountain Express reporting in fall 2022 regarding the history and treatment of Chinese Americans in Hailey during the late 19th century, the Hailey Arts & Historic Preservation Commission began discussing project ideas for how to commemorate and reconcile the harrowing history,” a city staff report states. “After discussions with Chinese American community members living locally, as well as potential community partners, the Commission published a Call for Artists requesting proposals for a trellis or gateway structure.”

Valdez Daggatt’s design, titled “Prosperity Mountain,” incorporates a trellis and wayfinding post—the trellis a nod to the history of Chinese immigrants growing food in Hailey. The wayfinding sign will include the Chinese symbols for “Prosperity” and “Mountain.”

Gemma Valdez Daggatt

Gemma Valdez Daggatt

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments