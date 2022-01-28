Hailey approves 104-unit Woodside apartment complex

The Hailey City Council approved a 104-unit, 12-building multifamily development in Hailey’s Woodside neighborhood on Monday evening, applauding plans from the developer to rent-restrict 12 units and power all buildings electrically.
Called Lido Apartment Homes, the project is slated for an open four-acre field just north of Copper Ranch Condominiums on the corner of Woodside Boulevard and Winterhaven Drive. The project received unanimous planned-unit development approval on Monday. Now, it just needs to obtain a building permit from the city before construction can begin.
Based on the number of units, Lido was the largest development presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2021. The P&Z previously granted the project unanimous planned-unit development approval on Dec. 6 and design-review approval on Jan. 3.
Developer Jeff Smith—also the developer behind the neighboring Copper Ranch Condominiums—told the P&Z last month that he plans to break ground this spring and complete construction in three phases lasting between 10 and 16 months each. (Smith, of California-based developing firm Lido Equities Group, has also developed Bullion Square in Hailey and Ketchum’s Bell Drive mixed-use project.)
On Monday, Smith confirmed that 12 units at Lido would be permanently deed-restricted for renters making 100% of area median income or less. For a one-bedroom, rent would max out at around $1,195 per month, not including utilities, he said. Smith also told the council that lease agreements could prohibit subleasing and short-term rentals.
“I manage over 70 buildings in Los Angeles and other states as well, and not one of our units is a short-term rental,” he said. “It’s not the type of business philosophy we adopt, and I don’t think they are conducive to this area by any means.”
Smith has also pledged to power Lido Apartment Homes with “100% clean energy,” without natural gas connections. The plan calls for wiring for up to 66 electric-vehicle charging stations, solar panel infrastructure and drought-tolerant landscaping to reduce water consumption.
Council signs off on waivers
According to a Monday presentation from lead project designer Michael McHugh, the Lido development will include 83,000 square feet of floor space divided between nine two-story buildings and three three-story buildings. Unit types will range from 475-square-foot “micro” efficiency apartments to 1,500-square-foot, four-bedroom family units.
McHugh said that the design team increased the project’s density from 80 to 104 units last fall on the recommendation of the city’s planning department, adding “micro” one-bedroom apartments, cutting out storage areas and adding a third story to three of the buildings.
“The [city] started to ask if there would be a way to add some additional units onto the site that would not really affect the integrity of the neighborhoods,” Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz explained. “We decided that three of the buildings could be a little bit taller to accommodate a few more units.”
According to renderings presented Monday, Lido’s nine two-story buildings will stand 28-feet tall and its three three-story buildings will be 38-feet tall.
The height and density changes prompted Smith to seek a waiver to the Limited Business zoning district’s 35-foot maximum building height and 85 unit maximum density last December. The P&Z approved both.
Councilman Sam Linnet said he was “very much in support” of granting both waivers.
“This application is looking for density increases to provide what I see as a not-insignificant number of permanently deed-restricted housing. Our valley desperately needs that,” he said. “This is a really valuable trade-off for the community as a whole.”
McHugh told the council that green space between buildings would give the project a less-crowded feel. He also highlighted several outdoor amenities, including an open-air barbecue space, outdoor fire pits, pedestrian pathways and a pavilion.
Councilman Juan Martinez, who works as a coach at Wood River High School, said he’s seen the school district become “more populated” and asked for more recreational space for kids. McHugh said the development would have a “natural elements” playground area with boulders.
“We’re trying to foster a good community feel and hit a range of potential tenants within this development,” McHugh said.
Development sparks trepidation from neighbors
When asked by Linnet about ingress and egress, McHugh said that Lido Apartments will be primarily accessed from Winterhaven Drive, with additional connections to Woodside Boulevard and Copper Ranch Lane.
Fire Chief Mike Baledge told the council that a thru-connection to Copper Ranch from Lido Apartments would “provide quicker response times for fire and better overall safety.”
Residents living in Copper Ranch, however, adamantly opposed a connection through their neighborhood during Monday’s public-comment session, echoing past concerns about construction noise, traffic congestion, apartment buildings blocking their views, too much density and increased foot traffic.
“[Lido residents] will be able to easily come through our lawns and cut through our units,” Copper Ranch resident Cynthia Shearstone said.
“Woodside Boulevard is already super busy now at 8 a.m. in the morning and this seems like this will be a huge development with a lot of influx of people,” fellow Copper Ranch resident Julie Donnelly said.
A letter sent to the city on Sunday and signed by about a dozen Copper Ranch residents noted many other concerns, including excess snow from the Lido complex being dumped onto Copper Ranch Lane, Lido residents using Copper Ranch parking spaces, Lido residents leaving dog waste on their lawns and negative impacts to property values due to the proximity of rental housing to Copper Ranch.
“You could be approving a potential slum,” resident Margaret Walker wrote to the city.
Other residents were concerned that Smith has not completed Copper Ranch’s sixth phase of construction and were frustrated that the construction site has been sitting idle. (The final addition is on track to add 55 units for a total of 152 units starting in September 2022, according to Horowitz.)
“Lido Equities has not kept their word,” Shearstone wrote. “Homeowners have had to look at this derelict condo foundation and acres of weeds for five years. Enough is enough.”
Shearstone also said on Monday that she felt that Smith’s plan to oversee both the Lido Homeowners’ Association and Copper Ranch HOA was a conflict of interest and asked the city to intervene if trespassing occurred. City Attorney Chris Simms responded that the city could assist with parking issues, but not much else.
“I understand that the unknown future and change has instilled fear in people, Simms said. “I would just ask for your confidence and patience as this construction moves forward.”
While council members largely sympathized with homeowners’ concerns, they concluded that the project’s benefits to the city outweighed its drawbacks.
As a former Woodside resident, Martinez said that he shared “some [neighbors’] concerns about overall density and how this will affect our traffic patterns,” but he believed the applicants could solve those issues.
“This seems like a team that is really willing to work with the city of Hailey and people in surrounding areas. If we move this along, that would be to our benefit,” he said.
Linnet agreed that the city should look at “traffic calming” measures on Woodside in the coming months.
“The success of the roundabout on Fox Acres Road maybe lends itself to a new design in Woodside, but that’s not for a conversation for tonight,” he said.
Linnet also briefly addressed Copper Ranch neighbors in attendance.
“I want to just lend my sympathy to the HOA members of Copper Ranch. I’ve done a lot of work with HOAs, and it can be really difficult,” he said. “Unfortunately, these are private organizations, and as much as I’m sympathetic towards your concerns, I don’t think it’s proper for the city to really meddle in those issues.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In