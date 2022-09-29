Former Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board Chair Jacob Greenberg will return as a board member this fall, the Hailey City Council decided in a roll call vote Monday at the recommendation of Mayor Martha Burke.
Greenberg, a longtime Blaine County commissioner, replaces board member Richard Pogue, who resigned from his post after relocating out of the Wood River Valley.
Pogue—who also recently stepped down as a commissioner on Hailey’s Planning and Zoning board—was appointed to the Airport Authority Board in June 2021 to take the seat of the late Don Keirn.
