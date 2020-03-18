Starting tomorrow, Albertsons grocery stores across the country—including Albertsons Market in Hailey—will reserve 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays for customers over 60, those with compromised immune systems and pregnant women.
“We are sensitive to the fact that everyone wants to make sure they have the items they need, and we also know that everyone wants their neighbors to stay safe and healthy, too,” said Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons President and CEO, in a statement.
Healthy customers under 60 are urged to avoid Albertsons stores until 9 a.m., Hailey Store Director Donnie Green said.
“We’re hoping it won’t have to come to checking IDs, that people will understand the needs of the elderly and those more susceptible to coronavirus,” Green said. “We aren’t going to impose martial law, but we do hope that people will rally together.”
Green said in order to meet increased stocking demands, the store is now opening an hour later—7 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.—and will continue to stay open until 10 p.m.
“We’re seeing some items go out of stock, but I think some of the panic-buying last week has subsided,” he said. “We get around five loads per week, and last night alone we received two full semis.”
Green said as of Wednesday, the store is also hiring temporary employees who were laid off due to coronavirus closures across the valley.
“The last thing we want to do in a small community is take [workers] from other employers, but we’re offering temporary jobs until people can get back to their regular work,” he said.
Other chain retailers that have announced designated shopping hours for at-risk populations include Target, Safeway and Whole Foods.
