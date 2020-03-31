An employee at Albertsons grocery store in Hailey has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed Tuesday.
The employee has not worked at the Hailey store since March 17, spokeswoman Kathy Holland told the Idaho Mountain Express. He or she is receiving medical care.
Holland did not say when the employee was tested or when the test results came back.
“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery,” Holland said in an email to the Mountain Express.
The company’s Crisis Response Team may recommend that other store employees self-quarantine per federal guidelines, Holland said. Those employees may be eligible to receive up to 14 days of quarantine pay.
“The store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting process since the associate’s last day of work,” Holland said. “In an abundance of caution, we conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection with guidance from third-party sanitation experts.”
The store will stay open and will keep following an “enhanced cleaning and disinfection process” in each department, Holland said.
Albertsons has reminded all employees to wash their hands, disinfect check stands every hour, and practice social distancing, Holland said. The company is asking employees to stay home and call a health care provider if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Surprised ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In