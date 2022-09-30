On Thursday, Idaho politics centered on Carey.
Gov. Brad Little and more than a dozen state officials gathered with about 100 others at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey to answer questions and address public concerns. The gathering was one of the governor’s “Capital for a Day” events geared toward bringing statehouse attention to rural communities.
Topics ranged from water rights and infrastructure funding to mental health, reproductive rights and workforce participation, with state department heads fielding questions alongside the governor. Students, residents and candidates running for state offices took turns asking questions.
Carey Mayor Sarah Mecham said the town had been faced with a water curtailment call from senior water rights holders about 10 years ago, and that she was concerned about the process new residents face when digging new wells, which require an application for a new groundwater water right from the state.
Idaho Department of Water Resources Manager Shelley Keen said a domestic exemption has been on the books since the 1950s that allows for irrigation from an individual well for a half-acre of land or 13,000 gallons per day, but that recent population increases have drawn into question this rule.
“As the state has grown, so has the concentration of domestic wells,” Keen said. “What has been the impact on resources?” The Idaho Water Users Association has a committee that is looking into that right now.”
Keen said municipalities using one collective system have the option of acquiring water rights from agricultural users to shore up their water rights. He added that a single system would reduce the risk of water contamination. Keen said the recent success in Blaine County of a negotiated water management plan by local users and new groundwater districts, and senior water rights users is a good example of how local solutions are possible in the face of dwindling water supplies and increased demand.
Little said statewide planning for water management is “so much better than responding to a crisis,” such as the water shortage crises brought on by drought. According to Little, the “first in time, first in line” law in the Idaho constitution prioritizing senior surface water rights need not be the final word on allocation.
“The state law and local negotiations don’t always match up. In the Wood River Valley if your water right date doesn’t start with an 18 [as in 1800s], it could be at risk,” said Little, who called for a comprehensive statewide plan for water management.
“It needs to be changed, but to what?” he said. “Everyone agrees that recharging groundwater is a good idea, but we have already picked the low-lying fruit on that.”
Mecham also asked how a small city like hers with no professional grant writer is expected to compete with other more well-funded cities over funding opportunities for infrastructure.
Little suggested joining with other cities to share resources.
“Do all 210 cities in Idaho need their own grant writer?” Little said.
Little said the American Rescue Plan Act program, which doled out billions during the pandemic, should be extended for another two years in the face of extraordinarily high costs for construction materials and a race to spend funding before the program deadline.
“Right now, everybody has got a gun to their heads to spend this money,” Little said.
Little: Birth control restriction is ‘innuendo’Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen addressed mental health funding, saying the state’s judicial, executive and legislative branches are all addressing the “nexus between substance abuse and behavioral health,” and that new crisis and recovery centers, as well as mobile crisis teams are engaging to address mental health.
“Most conditions are treatable,” Jeppesen said.
Little said he has a “personal bias” regarding the increase in mental health conditions among youth.
“I blame a lot of it on social media,” he said.
A young women asked about the new law passed by Little prohibiting abortion and asked whether or not the state would also move to prohibit contraception.
Little said his legal team is working to study Idaho laws dating back to before statehood that address the issue of abortion, and that some “sorting out” of the current law can be expected in the next legislative session. He said prohibiting abortion other than in the case of rape, or threat to the life of a mother, is what the legislature favors.
“While there are some that would restrict birth control, I think it’s just innuendo,” Little said.
Officials address wildfires, worker shortages
Little said wildfire concerns relate to “forest health” initiatives brought by the state to the federal government, and that Idaho’s recent establishment of rural firefighting teams and “initial attacks” on wildfires have brought successes, whereby ranchers help put out fire and “then get back to work.”
“We continue to encourage the Forest Service to be more aggressive” in fighting fires, Little said. “We take steps forward regarding forest health,” like thinning forests, “but climate change knocks us back.”
Additional topics the state officials addressed before lunch included broadband access and cell phone coverage in rural communities, the outbreak of chronic wasting disease among herding animals last year, and job and commercial opportunities that could exist from a collaboration between foresters, the timber industry and sawmill operators.
Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier addressed the shortage of workers in Idaho by listing several major factors: fewer students taking after-school jobs, adult male incarceration rates and drug use, a lack of qualified candidates for many jobs, the loss of spouses from the job market due to the decrease in childcare options, fewer young people having children generally, and an aging work force that is not being replaced.
“We all knew the baby boomers were going to retire,” Revier said. “Now the demand for workers is just outpacing supply.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In