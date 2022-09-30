22-09-30 Capital for a Day in Carey 5.jpg

Gov. Brad Little, standing above, addressed a crowd of 100 or so at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey on Thursday, Sept. 29. Little visited as part of Idaho's "Capital for a Day" program, an initiative that aims to involve rural towns in state politics.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

On Thursday, Idaho politics centered on Carey.

Gov. Brad Little and more than a dozen state officials gathered with about 100 others at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey to answer questions and address public concerns. The gathering was one of the governor’s “Capital for a Day” events geared toward bringing statehouse attention to rural communities.

Topics ranged from water rights and infrastructure funding to mental health, reproductive rights and workforce participation, with state department heads fielding questions alongside the governor. Students, residents and candidates running for state offices took turns asking questions.

