Winter is officially on the horizon, and there's perhaps no better reminder than the annual turning back of the clocks.
This will happen at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, when daylight saving time comes to an end and most of the U.S. moves back to standard time.
As a result, the sun will appear to rise an hour earlier on Sunday morning and the afternoon gloaming will be noticeably short.
The good news: it should be a little easier to get out of bed for work Monday morning because the sun will appear to be an hour ahead of itself in the sky. On the other hand, late-afternoon commutes will get darker and the cat might want to go out earlier than usual.
Daylight saving time began in March when afternoons suddenly stretched one hour longer as we set our clocks to “spring forward." It will begin again on March 13, 2022.
Otherwise known as “summer time,” daylight saving time was first introduced as a concept in 1895. The practice of changing clocks in the United States began after World War I, in accordance with federal law, to save electricity and take advantage of natural daylight. Farmers, golfers and many other summer recreation enthusiasts have supported keeping daylight saving time, as it appears to extend work and play time further into the evenings.
Since 2007, daylight saving time has been four weeks longer due to the passage of the Energy Policy Act in 2005, implemented to strengthen the electricity grid and further reduce energy consumption.
Some groups oppose daylight saving time, saying it no longer leads to energy savings. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe the time change. Indiana adopted the national standard only recently, in 2006.
Idaho is split in two time zones, with southern and central Idaho on Mountain Time and the northern panhandle in Pacific Time.
