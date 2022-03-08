As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to drive crude oil prices higher, gas prices in the Wood River Valley and much of the country have ticked up between $0.42 and $0.50 per gallon in the span of a week, causing major sticker shock at the pump.
At stations in Hailey, gas prices Monday were $4.06 for unleaded, 85 octane gasoline, $4.46 for plus-grade, 87 octane gasoline and $4.86 for premium-grade, 91 octane. Prices were about 50 cents higher at Warm Springs Base Camp in Ketchum: $4.60 for regular unleaded, $5.00 for plus-grade and $5.40 for premium.
The national average for regular gas was $4.06 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.61 per gallon a week earlier, Feb. 28, according to the American Automobile Association.
Meanwhile, Idaho’s average price for regular gas on Monday was $3.96—42 cents more than one week ago, 44 cents more than one month ago and $1.24 more than a year ago.
According to a Monday news release from AAA-Idaho, Idaho gas prices are expected to rise above the $4-mark as soon as Tuesday, March 8.
“These high prices are a bitter pill for drivers to swallow. We’ve now reached the point where some people may have to think about revising or even canceling their spring break plans,” AAA-Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde stated. “Gasoline demand is still building as the weather gets nicer, but that may grind to a halt if families decide that they can no longer reallocate funds to pay for expensive fill-ups.”
Gas prices were highest in California on Monday, averaging $5.34. Some stations in Los Angeles were listing regular unleaded at $6.99 per gallon, according to the AAA.
After California, the nation’s next most expensive markets were Hawaii ($4.69), Nevada ($4.59), Oregon ($4.51), Washington ($4.44), Alaska ($4.39), Illinois ($4.30), Connecticut ($4.28), New York ($4.26) and Pennsylvania ($4.23).
The price of crude oil could rise even higher this week as boycotts of Russian oil exports become more likely, according to Conde.
“Unfortunately, we probably haven’t seen the worst of it,” Conde stated. “With a potential ban on crude oil imports from Russia, the upcoming switch to more-expensive summer-blend fuel, and growing gasoline demand to kick off the spring driving season, there could be plenty to frown about as we stop to fill up over the coming weeks and months.” ￼
We CAN'T ban Russian oil. Gas prices will soar, people will drive less, and climate change will slow. Oh wait.
- by andy borowitz, but have to agree
