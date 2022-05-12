Rising gasoline demand and falling crude oil supply—coupled with news of the European Union’s proposal last week to phase out all oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022—has put additional pressure on global crude prices, driving up statewide prices to record-high levels, according to the American Automobile Association.
On Monday, Idaho drivers were paying an average of $4.50 for regular gas, about $0.50 more than three months ago. The state currently ranks 12th in the country for most expensive fuel, the AAA reported.
In the Wood River Valley, the largest price jump this year occurred between March 7 and March 10, when gas prices ticked up by over $0.55 per gallon. Since then, local prices have more or less steadied at the $4.60 mark in Hailey and the $4.80 mark in Ketchum.
On Monday, prices in Hailey averaged out to $4.60 for unleaded, 85 octane gasoline, $4.75 for plus-grade, 87 octane gasoline and $4.90 for premium-grade, 91 octane. Prices were 20 to 70 cents higher at Warm Springs Base Camp in Ketchum: $4.80 for regular unleaded, $5.20 for plus-grade and $5.60 for premium.
The national average for regular gas was $4.42 per gallon on Monday, about 20 cents more than a month ago and 80 cents more than prices seen in early March, according to the AAA. Gas prices were highest in California, averaging $5.85. Some stations in Los Angeles were listing regular unleaded at $6.10 per gallon.
After California, the nation’s next most expensive markets were Hawaii ($5.31), Nevada ($5.12), Washington ($4.91), Oregon ($4.88), Alaska ($4.81), Illinois ($4.80), Arizona ($4.70), Washington, D.C. ($4.70) and New York ($4.66).
“Ten states and the District of Columbia are already over the $4.50 mark today, and Utah, the supplier for most of our gasoline products, is right on the verge. It doesn’t bode well for Idaho drivers,” AAA-Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde stated on Monday. “With Memorial Day and a busy travel season ahead, fuel demand is likely to push pump prices even higher in the coming weeks.”
According to AAA-Idaho, West Texas Intermediate crude oil from inland Texas was trading at nearly $105 per barrel after hitting $110 on Friday, and demand is now up to just under nine million barrels per day. Domestic crude oil supply is also down about 14% from a year ago.
“If gas prices keep climbing, more Americans are likely to modify their travel behavior,” Conde stated. “But for now, most people will grit their teeth and move forward with their current vacation plans.” ￼
