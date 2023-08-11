The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board will continue to take public comments through Sept. 5 on future general aviation development on a 10-acre parcel of land southwest of the runway.
The parcel, located directly south of the Atlantic Aviation terminal, was acquired by the airport last fall as part of its 390-acre purchase of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch land.
Since last December, a small group of airport staff and board members have been compiling a draft RFP—or a request for proposals. The 25-page document solicits proposals from companies interested in developing a private-plane terminal, aircraft parking spaces, or both, and spells out the airport’s expectations for each type of development.
The RFP could be released to the public as soon as the next board meeting on Sept. 5. Once published, it will advertise Friedman’s first general-aviation development opportunity in at least 25 years.
On Aug. 1, board member Lindsay Mollineaux said she was concerned about a lack of feedback on the RFP and recommended extending the comment period. Airport attorney Peter Kirsch supported her suggestion.
“We have to draw a deadline somewhere, and that needs to be clear and announced in advance,” Kirsch told the board. “I’m not certain from the comments I’ve received that the word has gotten out.”
As written, the RFP lays out three main development options: a “storage only” option with a variety of hangars to house planes of all wingspans; a “single terminal and hangar” option with a larger private terminal, fueling services and four hangars; and a “multiple terminal” option with 2-3 smaller terminals to house more niche providers such as aircraft rental, skydiving and sightseeing companies.
A selection committee made up of transportation officials and local pilots will review and rate incoming proposals and submit recommendations to the airport board, which will make a final selection by springtime. The “qualified proposer” selected by the board will need to enter into a long-term lease with the Airport Authority and demonstrate its ability to finance its building plan.
Kirsch warned that during the 90-day review process, airport board members can’t discuss with anyone which development option is most likely to “win.”
“To be perfectly blunt, you have to avoid any appearances of lobbying,” he said.
The airport has been looking to expand its general-aviation facilities since at least 2018, when it released an updated master plan projecting a large increase in the “ratio of jet operations to total annual operations” at SUN over the next 20 years—meaning more taxiway, apron and ramp congestion.
“Jets typically require more space than other aircraft, and many (general aviation) and air taxi jet aircraft operators at SUN are expected to transition to larger jet aircraft, such as the Bombardier Global Express 7000 (104-foot wingspan),” the master plan states.
Currently, Friedman’s only active fixed-base operator—or private terminal, commonly abbreviated FBO—is run by Atlantic Aviation, which maintains “bases” in more than 100 airports across the U.S.
According to a recent letter to the board from Atlantic Aviation spokesman Tim Johnson, the company is hoping to build “additional hangar space, exclusive-use charter facilities, and airside/ landside access for new business as well as potential self-serve fueling services” on the 10 acres of developable land next to its existing facilities at Friedman.
The big question at the board meeting last week was whether Atlantic’s proposal should be accepted in the first place.
Kirsch pointed out that were Atlantic to win as an “incumbent,” it would have an exclusive right to providing general aviation services at the airport, which would be “impermissible.”
“The Authority cannot take action that would encourage or perpetuate (having) just one provider of an aeronautical service at the airport,” he said. “That does not mean that it’s a violation of law to have only one provider. But if you have the opportunity for competition, you must provide that opportunity.”
Johnson argued that the airport can’t legally veto prospective service providers, even incumbents, if their business ventures comply with the guidelines for aviation development outlined in the RFP. He also argued that a decision to exclude Atlantic would run the risk of violating the FAA’s rule of “economic nondiscrimination.”
“Atlantic Aviation is enormously proud to be a valuable steward of the FBO at the Airport, a community partner, an environmentally minded organization with a dedication to investing in sustainable programs, operations and infrastructure,” Johnson wrote to the board. “We are very well capitalized and have current plans for facilities development at the Airport which will drive new business, grow the employment base, add revenue and do so in a manner that is compliant with (airport) standards and the FAA.”
On Aug. 1, Kyle Schultz, vice president of operations for Atlantic, appealed to the board for inclusion in the upcoming RFP process.
“Two or three operators could win the RFP. We just ask that we be allowed to put our proposal in and have it judged for its merits,” Schultz said.
According to the draft RFP, a second general aviation terminal would need to include an aircraft parking apron and customer parking area, lobby, customer service area, restrooms, pilot lounge, maintenance shop and a flight-planning area.
In a public-comment session on Aug. 1, Rich Paris, a longtime private pilot in the valley, said many basic amenities for visiting pilots found at the Smiley Creek, Gooding and Mountain Home airports—like restrooms, showers, and aircraft wash racks—do not exist at Friedman. However the 10-acre property is developed, he said more emphasis should be put on those small conveniences.
“Pilots certainly like to keep their airplanes clean. There’s no ability to do that (at Friedman),” he said. “For me to wash my airplane, I fly to Mountain Home. That shouldn’t be.”
Paris also noted that Friedman lacks temporary tie-down spots seen at many other regional airports. The grassy areas allow pilots to safely get off the field and grab a quick bite in town, stage for a backcountry trip, and even camp overnight.
“I’m here to speak for the small guy,” he said. “We’re talking a lot about big operators, big money. We don’t want the local pilot to be forgotten in the process.”
Former airport board member Larry Schoen said he hoped that less lucrative projects, like hangars for small planes, wouldn’t get overshadowed by bids from larger jet services. Still, he said it felt like there was a “sense” from the board that a new private terminal was inevitable. Schoen also thought that Atlantic should be able to submit a proposal.
“This is a prestige airport. There’s a long working relationship with Atlantic Aviation. You know who you’re dealing with,” he said. “My concern has to do with accountability, particularly in this (time) of an accelerated level of foreign direct investment. If an FBO is owned by a sovereign wealth fund, who is accountable?”
Board Chairwoman Martha Burke said she took offense to Schoen’s statements.
“There is no sense that there has to be a second FBO. I want to make it extremely clear that no decision has been made, and we have not received an RFP. Everything is on the table,” she said. “And it makes me very uncomfortable to give examples that we probably don’t need to know about.”
Burke was also firm that Atlantic should be excluded from participating.
“Other voices would stimulate and challenge Atlantic. As much as Atlantic has proven its worth to date, I would like to see competition,” she said.
Board Member Jacob Greenberg said he sided with Burke and felt it would not be worth their expense to participate. The remaining five board members thought the net should be cast far and wide and include Atlantic. Board member Sam Linnet noted that the company could potentially team up with another operator in a mixed proposal where they would not have a monopoly on development.
“Even if Atlantic cannot counter-bid or counter-propose against any proposal,” Board Member John Strauss said, “at least we can have the idea of what Atlantic has to offer.”
Other airport news:
‘Miscommunication’ with ITD leads to access block
Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy and members Angenie McCleary and Martha Burke raised concerns on Aug. 1 over an incident in which ITD construction crews blocked access to the airport at the Highway 75/Airport Way intersection for several hours on July 30, leading to frustration for some travelers and businesses on Airport Way.
In a public-comment session, former airport board member Larry Schoen said a Sun Valley resort shuttle full of guests on scheduled commercial outbound flights was turned away but the driver decided to push through the construction site flaggers anyway. Schoen said he also drove back and forth three times in traffic Sunday trying to find an alternative route to drop off a passenger, but no provisions had been made for a turnaround or alternative route. He suggested that the airport consider alternative access through the ranch property to the south. “The interaction I had was first, ‘Go find another place where the roller’s already been.’ I expressed that there is no such place because there is only one access road, but I was told, ‘not my problem,’” Schoen told the board. “Frankly, it was very stressful.”
According to airport board chairwoman Martha Burke, ITD had been “reminded” to maintain access to Airport Way during construction, but the message got lost in translation between contractors, subcontractors and traffic control. “This board is as caught off-guard as anyone else,” she said. “ITD let us down. Sometimes they do that. Not on purpose, I’m sure.”
Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said that ITD crews also restricted access to the airport last summer during a paving project without notifying the appropriate jurisdictions.
“Last year I reached out and was very clear in expressing my displeasure as the airport director to ITD for the lack of communication, coordination and lack of access. I felt they heard us and were making adjustments,” Pomeroy said. “But I’ve asked that yet again of the (ITD District Engineer) and he won’t get back to me.”
Airport board member Angenie McCleary reported on Wednesday that no passengers to her knowledge had missed their flights due to the road block. ￼
