New general aviation development at Friedman Memorial Airport is not a new concept, having been added to the airport’s master plan approved by the board in 2018.

The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board will continue to take public comments through Sept. 5 on future general aviation development on a 10-acre parcel of land southwest of the runway.

The parcel, located directly south of the Atlantic Aviation terminal, was acquired by the airport last fall as part of its 390-acre purchase of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch land.

Since last December, a small group of airport staff and board members have been compiling a draft RFP—or a request for proposals. The 25-page document solicits proposals from companies interested in developing a private-plane terminal, aircraft parking spaces, or both, and spells out the airport’s expectations for each type of development.

Friedman Memorial Airport plans to start accepting proposals for a new private-plane terminal, hangar facilities, or both, which would be built on the 10-acre tract of land, outlined here.

