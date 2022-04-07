Passengers traveling out of Friedman Memorial Airport this summer and fall can expect nonstop flights to six cities with extended service to Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the Fly Sun Valley Alliance announced Tuesday in partnership with Sun Valley Resort and the Friedman Memorial Airport.
For the past three years United has offered service between Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Sun Valley in winters only. But, due to rising travel demand, the airline will offer two weekly flights on Saturdays and Sundays between June 25 and Sept. 5, Fly Sun Valley Alliance announced.
United is also extending its nonstop routes to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO). Flights will run twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays, throughout the month of September instead of ending on Labor Day (Sept. 4).
“We know that people are eager to get out and travel, and these extensions to our air service for summer and fall will provide more options for local residents and visitors,” Fly Sun Valley Director Carol Waller stated.
United will offer daily direct flights to Denver from June 3 through the end of the year and daily direct flights to both Los Angeles and San Francisco from June 24 to Sept. 5. Passengers can still catch twice-weekly flights to Los Angeles (on Wednesdays and Sundays) from June 8-22 and Sept. 7-25 and twice-weekly flights to San Francisco (on Wednesdays and Saturdays), June 4-22 and Sept. 7-25.
Service to Salt Lake City (SLC) this summer via Delta Air Lines will start out with two daily, nonstop flights on May 18, when the airport reopens. The route will return to its normal three-times-daily schedule on June 6.
As for Alaska Airlines’ Seattle (SEA) flights, four direct flights per week (on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays) will be offered from May 19 to June 12; daily direct flights will run from June 16 to September 6; and twice-weekly flights (on Thursdays and Sundays) will run from Sept. 8 through mid-December.
The Fly Sun Valley Alliance also noted that beginning Sept. 8, Alaska will begin flying the SUN-Seattle route with E175 regional jets, replacing the older Q400 turboprop planes.
The detailed 2022 summer/fall schedule is available at www.flysunvalleyalliance.com. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
so quiet
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In