Work continued Tuesday on reconstruction of the four-way intersection in front of Sun Valley City Hall, where Elkhorn, Dollar, Old Dollar and Fairway roads come together. The project is part of some $3 million in work scheduled to be completed this spring and summer by Nampa-based Idaho Materials & Construction.
The intersection project includes moving the entrance to City Hall from the east side of Elkhorn Road around the corner to Fairway Road, aligning Elkhorn and Old Dollar roads and repaving the City Hall parking lot. New landscaping will be added later.
The contractor has also repaved the bike and pedestrian path along Sun Valley Road between Ketchum and the Saddle Road intersection and put a sealant on other paths.
