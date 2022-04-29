Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer has agreed to serve as a spokesman for Camp Rainbow Gold, a nonprofit organization serving Idaho children with cancer and their families, as the organization works to complete a full-service medical camp near Fairfield.
Palmer and his family live in Ketchum. Joining Camp Rainbow Gold will help ensure that every child, no matter their diagnosis or disability, gets a chance to enjoy and explore Idaho’s natural beauty, he said.
The camp itself, called “Hidden Paradise,” is located on 172 acres outside of Fairfield. The land was purchased by the organization in 2019 to host its programs. Camp Rainbow Gold previously held summer camps for children with cancer at a site north of Ketchum, but eventually sought a permanent location.
Camp Rainbow Gold is working to transform Hidden Paradise into a site that not only offers sleeping quarters and recreational facilities, but also medical services. Camp Rainbow Gold CEO/Executive Director Elizabeth Lizberg said the project is two years ahead of schedule. Nearly $9 million has been raised to remodel existing structures, build an on-site health center, and establish 12 ADA-accessible cabins, shower houses, bike trails, a ropes course and other facilities.
Another $7 million is needed to complete the projects, Lizberg said. The campaign to get there is called “Heal Idaho.”
“We’ve made incredible strides at Hidden Paradise,” Lizberg said. “We are welcoming 10 camps to the property this summer—five of them from other nonprofit organizations—and we are just getting started. Having Carson on our team will take us to the next level and help rally even more support as we continue to push this vision for this camp forward.”
Palmer will be the official spokesperson for the nonprofit group’s capital campaign.
“In my career, I’ve been surrounded by men who many characterize as some of the toughest ‘heroes’ on earth,” Palmer said. “These children have gone through years of chemotherapy, surgeries, radiation or live with other medical challenges—they are the true heroes. They are the ones I sit in awe of, and I’m determined to do what I can to make up for the time they’ve lost getting to just be kids.”
Palmer said his work will start immediately.
“I’m ready to pick up a hammer and get this camp built—a camp that will serve so many children, families, and adults from across Idaho,” he said. “Who wants to join me?”
To donate, volunteer or assist Camp Rainbow Gold, visit camprainbowgold.org/make-an-impact/. ￼
