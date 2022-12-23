herd of elk (copy)

Wind-blown south-facing slopes in Warm Springs are popular wintering spots for elk and mule deer.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Ketchum Ranger District has closed off sections of Forest Service land west of Ketchum to protect elk and deer on their historic winter ranges, the U.S. Forest Service announced on Dec. 17.

All Forest Service land north of Warm Springs Road within the Warm Springs drainage and the West Fork of Warm Springs east to Ketchum is closed to recreationalists through May 1.

Local Forest Service roads that are now closed include No. 137 (Corral Creek/Pioneer Cabin Road), 162 (Baker Creek Road), 121 (Parker Gulch Road) and 035 (Keystone Road), 142 (Lake Creek Road), 144 (Eagle Creek Road), 146 (Sawtooth NRA), 158/184 (Boulder Creek), 160 (Easley Creek Road), Forest Service Roads 022 and 049 out Adams Gulch, 134 (Muldoon Canyon Road), 130/327 (Mormon Hill Road), 019 (Barr Gulch Road), 179 (Prairie Creek Road), 182 (Senate Creek), 189 (Gladiator Creek), 203 (Hyndman Creek Road) and East Fork Road past Sawmill Road.

