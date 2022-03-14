Forecasters share grim outlook on Idaho's water supply

Despite some cooler, wetter weather in the forecast over the next week—and the potential for a La Niña-driven spring with plenty of rain—forecasters expressed doubt on Thursday that the Wood River Valley and much of Idaho will be able to recover from its multi-year drought before wildfire season sets in.
February, normally a critical month to build snowpack in Sun Valley, was cold and “really, remarkably dry,” said hydrologist Mark Robertson with the NRCS Snow Survey during an Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting on Thursday morning.
Robinson noted the Big Wood basin saw just 13% of normal precipitation in February and will “need an impressive March and early April” to turn things around. The same goes for the Boise and Salmon basins, which haven't been faring much better, he said.
In Blaine County, snowpack has dropped from about 140% of normal in early January to 83% of normal this week. That’s due to as a high-pressure ridge system that has continued to divert precipitation away from the Northwest since around Jan. 8, sending snowpack averages into a nosedive.
On Thursday, the Big Wood Basin’s six SNOTEL stations placed the area’s average snow-water equivalent—the amount of water that will be released from snowpack once it melts—at 11.6 inches. Last year, on March 10, 2021, the basin had recorded 11.7 inches of snow-water equivalent.
The Wood River Valley now has less than three weeks to accumulate about 3.5 inches of snow-water equivalent in order to hit its average snowpack peak of 15 inches, which is normally recorded by the end of March, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
According to David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, current drought conditions in Idaho—which are based not only on snowpack levels, but also streamflow rates and the amount of water held within the upper three feet of the soil layer—are starting to paint a grim picture.
He cited federal monitoring by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which showed on Tuesday that drought in Idaho is currently more widespread and serious than it was at this same point last year. This week, 83% of the state was in “moderate” to “exceptional” drought, up from 25% of the state on March 9, 2021. Over a third of Idaho—36%—was in “severe,” “extreme” or “exceptional” drought, Hoekema said, up from 4% last year.
Jeremy Dalling, Upper Snake River and Reservoir Operations Lead at the Bureau of Reclamation, said that low reservoir carryover will be another concern heading into the irrigation season. Major reservoirs in the area—Magic, Mackay and Little Wood—were all holding below-normal storage on Thursday, at 34%, 69% and 77% respectively, according to the NRCS.
Stream flows on the Big Wood River in Hailey and Ketchum were also below average on Thursday, at 68% and 84% of normal, respectively, U.S. Geological Survey data showed.
Hope remains for wetter spring
At a press conference on March 4, Hoekema joined other top climate experts from the Pacific Northwest Drought Early Warning System to discuss how long-term precipitation deficits in Oregon, Idaho and Washington will manifest this summer.
Their verdict: Not only are water-supply issues going to become more acute, but the general dryness of the landscape will mean that wildfires could get out of hand faster and earlier than usual.
Even with an unlikely series of atmospheric rivers—or concentrated moisture flowing in from the Pacific—they agreed that much of Oregon and Idaho will need to see 150-200% or more of normal precipitation over the next two months to prevent potentially catastrophic wildfires and crop loss.
Eric Wise, fire weather meteorologist with the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, predicted that central Oregon will move into "very high" wildfire danger starting as early as May 1 based on its current "exceptional" drought conditions. New Mexico, southern Colorado, eastern Arizona and western Texas will also be at high risk for early-season, man-made wildfires, according to the NICC.
“Obviously we don’t have a crystal ball, but these extremely dry conditions do have us concerned about what may come,” Wise said. “We…certainly have the potential for a very active season and we are concerned that things will get started early again and persist.”
Hoekema noted at the press conference that the Big Wood and Big Lost Basins, like central Oregon, are now approaching their driest 3-year periods on record.
“There’s kind of a memory in the system, so it takes more than just an average year to recover. It doesn’t appear that we’re going to have an average [water] year,” he said. “At this point, the message we’re getting out is we expect [southern and central] Idaho to continue in drought.”
According to a U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook issued on March 1 by the National Weather Service, drought is likely to worsen in central Idaho between March and May, while drought improvement should be seen in the Panhandle.
Sections of central Idaho that should see the greatest drought impacts include eastern Butte County, the northern tip of Blaine County—including Galena and Easley Peaks in the Boulder Range, the North Fork of the Big Wood, and Trail Creek Summit—and most of Custer County east of Stanley, including large portions of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Salmon-Challis National Forest, according to the Service.
Nicholas Bond, Washington State Climatologist, said that while La Niña years generally deliver more precipitation to higher-latitude states, this second year of the weather pattern hasn't been a "textbook" example.
“If it was just this winter [that was dry], we probably wouldn’t be meeting here today,” he said. “La Niña stacks the deck, but the deal in the cards we got, especially now in late winter, is different than what we’ve generally seen with La Niña.”
Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill said it's still possible that a cooler-than-normal spring and summer could slow evaporation from streams, foliage, and soils, in turn reducing impacts to fisheries and forests.
"Last year [the West] had one of the warmest summers on record and this fueled extreme, historically high levels of evaporation from the landscape," he said. "Basically, the precipitation that we did get did not go as far as it usually does.
"It will be a bit of a wild card, depending on how spring plays out."
